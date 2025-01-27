Natural Delights prepares retailers for Ramadan

Natural Delights is supplying retailers with 2, 5, and 11-pound date boxes to satisfy the demand by Muslim shoppers during Ramadan. The observance is set to start on February 28th this year, but the brand anticipates that celebrators will begin shopping for dates in mid-February.

The organization also advises retailers to take advantage of the celebration by cross-merchandising popular halal products like Arabic coffee, nuts, nut butters, rice, and Middle Eastern spices to meet the expanded buying needs of Muslim shoppers preparing for a month of fast-breaking and family feasts.

Last Ramadan, according to Circana data, average weekly Medjool date sales increased by 31% for the category, while Natural Delights average weekly sales increased by 44%, a growth mostly attributed to a growth in Muslim communities in the United States and the rise of awareness social media tactics.

The brand is partnering with Muslim creators to produce engaging Ramadan-themed recipe and lifestyle content.

Last year, Natural Delights reports, brand partners earned more than 4 million impressions, with 175,000+ views and 8,000+ engagements on Instagram alone.