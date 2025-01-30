SanLucar partners with Greenfood to expand presence in Sweden

SanLucar strengthens its presence in Sweden by partnering with Greenfood, the leading supplier and service provider of healthy food products in the Nordic countries. This exclusive cooperation will bring SanLucar's wide range of premium fruits and vegetables closer to Swedish consumers.

“Demand for fresh produce is increasingly growing in Sweden as consumers are choosing more and more a plant-based lifestyle based on the daily consumption of high-quality fruit and vegetables with an outstanding taste.”, explains Armin Rehberg, CEO of Sanlucar. “Our broad SanLucar portfolio of more than 100 premium products meets this demand perfectly.

"Not only do we have one of the most extensive ranges of premium quality fruit and vegetables, but our assortment is available 365 days a year. This is thanks to our production farms worldwide, which enable us to provide the best product and taste all year round,” he adds.

Since the SanLucar brand landed in Sweden three years ago, the company’s pineapples, avocados, grapes, blueberries, and mandarins have become must-haves on Swedish consumers' shopping lists. Now, together with Greenfood, the company will continue to expand its offering in the country, inviting consumers to try new tastes.

"Greenfood is the perfect partner for us. Their commitment to top-quality products with unbeatable taste, sustainability, and tasty health food is fully in line with our SanLucar spirit, which is guided by our corporate philosophy, 'Taste in harmony with people and nature, '" says SanLucar CEO.