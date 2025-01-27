SanLucar's latest innovations and its extensive range of premium products at Fruit Logistica 2025

SanLucar, a fruit and vegetable brand, will again participate in Fruit Logística, which will take place from February 5 to 7 in Berlin. At the event, SanLucar will present its new concepts and innovations and its broad product portfolio, which includes more than 100 references.

The international company, a leader in the agri-food sector, will once again meet with farmers in a double exhibition space, including a stand and showroom in Hall 27—Stands D51 and D60.

SanLucar CEO Armin Rehberg commented, “Fruit Logistica is an unmissable event in our calendar. The Berlin show is an excellent opportunity to present SanLucar as one of the world's leading premium fruit and vegetable brands. For us, coming to Berlin is like coming home. We look forward to inspiring visitors with our innovations and concepts.”

Innovative bet

Among its novelties, Sanlucar will present one of its upcoming launches this year: its premium blueberry “Blue Wonder” in its sustainable Nature Bowl packaging and a new and exclusive edition with The Smurfs.

The characters of Papa Smurf and Smurfette will also appear on the company's blueberry smoothies and decorative blueberry plants. The Smurfs and their blue universe will be one of the main attractions of the company's showroom at the show, which has already become the annual showcase for SanLucar innovations.

Armin Rehberg explained that the showroom will surprise again this year with the latest offerings, such as the state-of-the-art “Waste Reduction” pineapple machine. In just a few seconds, the machine dices a whole pineapple using a technique that preserves the maximum amount of fruit. The user can conveniently take the pineapple away in our new “Duo-Pack” packaging.

He added, "As a novel proposal in 2025, we are also bringing our campaign with the world leader in animal figures, Schleich, which is sure to captivate young and old alike. In addition, exotic products such as our mini bananas, our passion fruit, and our new potato concept, with a special focus on its use in the air fryer or microwave.”

He explained that, along with the wide range of fruit and vegetables, they broke new ground in the production of Natura Pura olive oil, which is of exceptional quality and presented in a new premium bottle.

“Also, with our extensive variety of houseplants and aromatic herbs in paper bags. These are just a few examples of what visitors can see up close. We look forward to seeing you!