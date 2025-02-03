Press release

GENESIS FRESH and AMFRESH Group have announced that two citrus innovations, Halloweena™ and ONIX™, have been named among the Top 5 Finalists for the Fruit Logistica Innovation Awards 2025 (FLIA25). This global accolade honors groundbreaking advancements in fresh produce, and these two Spanish-born marvels are setting new benchmarks in citrus innovation, captivating taste buds, and reshaping the industry worldwide.

From hundreds of entries worldwide, the recognition of Halloweena™ and ONIX™ shows Spain’s leadership in agri-science, ingenuity, and quality within the fresh produce sector.

Halloweena™: A Pumpkin-Shaped Citrus Delight

Halloweena™, the world’s first pumpkin-shaped mandarin, is storming the citrus world. Its vibrant, multi-hued peel, sweet and virtually seedless pulp, and playful design transform Halloween traditions into a healthier, more magical celebration.

“Halloweena™ exemplifies the intersection of nature’s potential and cutting-edge varietal development,” says David Alba, CEO of GENESIS FRESH. “It redefines what citrus can offer by merging exceptional agronomic performance with a unique consumer experience. Halloweena™ is the kind of forward-thinking product that meets the demands of today’s health-conscious shoppers and sets a new benchmark for creativity and value within the global citrus category.”

Nicolás Boscafiori, New Product Development Manager at AMFRESH, adds: “Halloweena™ embodies our ability to innovate across the entire value chain, from nurturing premium fruit in the field to delivering exceptional quality to store shelves. Its success highlights our commitment to creating exciting, top-tier products that resonate with modern shoppers.”

“Halloweena™ brings the magic of nature to life most playfully and unexpectedly,” says Patricia Sagarmínaga, Global Director of Marketing and Communications at AMFRESH. “It’s a fruit that sparks joy and inspires families to embrace healthier choices—proving that fresh produce can be as exciting and indulgent as candy. With $3.5 billion spent on Halloween candy each year, imagine the impact of shifting the conversation toward fresh, delicious alternatives like Halloweena™.”

ONIX™: The Super Natural Citrus Revolution

ONIX™, a pigmented orange, stands out for its internal and external coloration, flavor profile, and export capabilities. Grown on regenerative agricultural and sustainable farms in Spain, ONIX™ is committed to innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility.

“ONIX™ is setting a new standard for pigmented oranges,” says David Alba, CEO of GENESIS FRESH. “Its vibrant, anthocyanin-rich pulp delivers powerful antioxidant benefits, making it as nutritious as it is visually stunning. With its rich, delicious juice, exceptional flavor profile, and extended shelf life, ONIX™ not only enhances the eating experience but also meets the practical needs of retailers and consumers alike. This variety is designed to lead the category, combining unparalleled agronomic performance with premium appeal, ensuring ONIX™ becomes the benchmark for pigmented oranges worldwide.”

In its first year, ONIX™ earned the Superior Taste Award, a global recognition of its flavor and quality. The variety has already impacted, launching across key European markets and captivating leading retailers such as Tesco, M&S, Eroski, REWE, and Kaufland.

“ONIX™ is an invitation to experience the extraordinary,” says Patricia Sagarmínaga, Global Director of Marketing and Communications at AMFRESH. “From its exquisite taste and luscious, antioxidant-rich juice to its endless culinary possibilities, ONIX™ inspires consumers with out-of-this-world innovation. With AI-powered personalized recipe simulators and its proud origins in Spain, ONIX™ represents a bold leap forward in fresh produce. ONIX is a perfect example of how GENESIS FRESH and AMFRESH are redefining the citrus category through the seamless integration of innovation, health-driven benefits, and consumer-centric design and appeal.”

Innovation That Transforms the Citrus Landscape

“Being named finalists at FLIA25 is a testament to our relentless drive for innovation and excellence in varietal development,” says David Alba. “Both Halloweena™ and ONIX™ represent the bold, creative strides we are making in citrus—delighting consumers while delivering exceptional value across the supply chain.”

Through advanced agrotechnology and natural hybridization, Halloweena™ and ONIX™ are expanding the possibilities for citrus. They inspire healthier choices, create new consumption occasions, and support growers and retailers with premium, high-performing varieties.

“We see ourselves as the defibrillators of the citrus category,” says Patricia Sagarmínaga. “Our mission is to reignite the passion for citrus, attract new consumers, and elevate the fresh produce experience. The recognition at FLIA25 celebrates our team’s dedication and innovation, paving the way for a more exciting, sustainable citrus future.”

Discover the Magic at Fruit Logistica 2025

As Halloweena™ and ONIX™ take the stage at Fruit Logistica, they symbolize Spain’s agricultural excellence and a bold vision for the future of fresh produce. These citrus wonders aren’t just competing for an award—they’re redefining the global citrus category, one groundbreaking fruit at a time.