Chilean cherries head to China after Maersk Saltoro resumes operations

February 04 , 2025
More News Top Stories
Chilean cherries head to China after Maersk Saltoro resumes operations

The Maersk Saltoro vessel, left adrift on January 13 due to a primary engine failure, has resumed operations. It carries over 1,300 refrigerated containers of Chilean cherries destined for China.

Maersk informed Freshfruitportal.com that the ship's owners confirmed that the temporary repairs are complete. The vessel has resumed its journey towards Nansha New Port. Subject to travel conditions, the estimated arrival date is Feb. 17.

It has also been confirmed that all the refrigerated containers on board are connected and functioning.

“We are maintaining close communication with the vessel's owners to track the status and inform affected customers about the progress,” said Maersk.

Maersk Saltoro is a container ship sailing under the Singapore flag. The vessel departed from San Antonio International Terminal on Dec. 27. It halted operations in the exclusive economic zone of Micronesia.

You might also be interested in


First Chilean cherries of the season land in the US
Chilean table grapes under Systems Approach looking good despite US port uncertainty
Fedefruta President Víctor Catán: “We are going to have a very good year”
Systems Approach protocol for table grapes in Atacama, Chile starts operating
Chile's fruit industry plans for 2025: “The biggest challenge we face is to maintain quality”
Global Avocado Summit 2024 focuses on export markets, new origins and the state of the Chilean industry
Agronometrics in Charts: GTD Exclusive: I probably wouldn’t like to be in their shoes in January 2025
An in-depth analysis of Latin America's apple industry

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands