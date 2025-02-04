Chilean cherries head to China after Maersk Saltoro resumes operations

The Maersk Saltoro vessel, left adrift on January 13 due to a primary engine failure, has resumed operations. It carries over 1,300 refrigerated containers of Chilean cherries destined for China.

Maersk informed Freshfruitportal.com that the ship's owners confirmed that the temporary repairs are complete. The vessel has resumed its journey towards Nansha New Port. Subject to travel conditions, the estimated arrival date is Feb. 17.

It has also been confirmed that all the refrigerated containers on board are connected and functioning.

“We are maintaining close communication with the vessel's owners to track the status and inform affected customers about the progress,” said Maersk.

Maersk Saltoro is a container ship sailing under the Singapore flag. The vessel departed from San Antonio International Terminal on Dec. 27. It halted operations in the exclusive economic zone of Micronesia.