Hortgro, the organization dedicated to supporting and representing South Africa’s deciduous fruit producers, has announced its second annual “Plum Possibilities” sweepstakes for consumers in the United States. From now until March 18, participants can enter for a chance to win one of two $500 gift cards by signing up via email and social media platforms.

To enhance demand for plums and encourage participation in the sweepstakes, Hortgro will engage with target audiences through social media advertising in regions where South African plums are sold. These plums can be found at major retailers such as Costco, Sam’s Club, and Wegman’s, particularly in the Northeast region of the U.S.

“We are thrilled to build on the engagement and success from our inaugural promotion last year,” said Wilechia Van Der Westhuizen, Trade Development Manager at Hortgro. “Educating U.S. consumers about what makes South African plums unique is essential for increasing our presence on grocery store shelves.”

South African plums began arriving in the U.S. with a distribution split between New York and Philadelphia, perfectly timed to align with the sweepstakes launch. Recent favorable weather conditions in the growing regions have contributed to the plums' outstanding quality and flavor, the organization said.

The South African stone fruit industry has concentrated on developing new cultivars, resulting in greater product consistency in this challenging category.

“Our goal with this second year of the sweepstakes is to gather valuable insights about shoppers that will help us strengthen relationships and boost sales for our retail partners, all while showcasing the exceptional quality of South African stone fruit,” added Van Der Westhuizen.