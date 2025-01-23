South African pome fruit season’s auspicious forecast

Last year, the South African pome fruit achieved positive growth, with both apples and pears seeing an uptick in shipments, Hortgro revealed in a recent release.

The apple export season totaled 48.6 million cartons, representing a 12% increase year-on-year, the association said. Initial forecasts for the 2025 export season suggest a further growth of 5% over the 2024 figures.

This positive trend in export volumes can be attributed to several factors, Hortgro detailed. Increased production from young orchards reaching maturity, the cultivation of higher-yielding apple varieties, recovery from the adverse effects of hail and floods in 2023, and generally favorable weather conditions were some of the conditions that pushed statistics up.

Similarly, pear export volumes are also projected to experience a modest uptick compared to the previous season. Cooler nighttime temperatures have been advantageous for fruit growth and color development, contributing to the overall quality of the produce.

There has been minimal sunburn reported, and the moderate weather conditions have been beneficial overall. Currently, the onset of the season is occurring 7 to 10 days later than last year, but this timing is still considered normal.

Apples are expected to see a 5% increase in export volumes. Varieties such as Royal Gala/Gala (+6%), Cripps Pink/Pink Lady (+7%), and Bigbucks/Flash Gala (+24%) are anticipated to lead this growth. Additionally, the outlook for Cripps Red/Joya is promising, with a projected increase of 9%, largely due to new producing areas and the retention of high fruit quality.

The pear export estimate has reached 21.1 million equivalent cartons, marking a 4% increase over 2024. The export volumes for Forelle and Abate Fetel pears are predicted to rise by 7% each, while Packham’s Triumph is expected to see a moderate growth of 2%.

Volumes of summer pears, including Cheeky, Celina, Rosemarie, and Sempre, are all forecasted to increase compared to last year. The early harvest of Bon Chretien, Rosemarie, and Celina pears has commenced, and the quality of the fruit is reported to be excellent, displaying minimal wind marks.