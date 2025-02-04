Historically a key player in the global blueberry industry, Chile is adapting its production to meet the demands of an evolving market. The industry is undergoing significant genetic renewal as well as facing increased competition from other producing countries expanding their market presence.

Rodrigo Estévez, the commercial manager of Prize, a Chilean blueberry exporter, told Freshfruitprotal.com that this season has been particularly challenging due to Peru's recovery in production volumes, which directly competes with Chile.

Lower prices for Peruvian fruit have excluded Chilean blueberries from critical markets like the U.S., which has shifted from being the primary importer of Chilean fruit to second place this year.

With shrinking commercial windows, Estévez believes Chilean growers can differentiate themselves through genetic renewal and consistently high-quality production.

This season's quality and condition

Discussing the quality and condition of this season’s blueberries, Estévez noted that although the season began a bit late, volumes have steadily recovered.

“It has been a regular season in terms of quality and condition. I think we have all understood that today, there is no room for fruits of poor quality and condition. Otherwise, the markets will punish us," he said.

Varieties

Chile has already begun planting new varieties, but the industry needs to continue prioritizing this effort.

Estévez explained that Duke remains the main variety for Chilean exporters, followed by Suziblue, and then Sekoya.

He said, “As Prize, we are one of the 14 members of Sekoya worldwide; having access to this premium genetic group gives us a competitive advantage in Chile and other destination markets.”

Markets

To date, Prize has exported around 3.4 million kilograms of blueberries, with projections to end the season at approximately 5 million kilograms.

The markets are well diversified, which “gives us the option of mitigating risks.” The leading market for Prize is the United States, followed by South Korea and Europe.

Historically, the primary market for Chilean blueberries was the United States, but “today the distribution of markets has been changing; the main destination has been Europe, with the United States in second place and the Far East in third place.”

In China, Chile's participation has been decreasing because Peru is supplying it with new varieties and the growth of its local production.

Prices

On the subject of pricing, Estévez noted that markets have felt the impact of Peru’s recovery in export volumes. Prices this season have been lower compared to last year, when reduced Peruvian supply benefited Chilean growers.

Challenges

He believes the Chilean blueberry industry must continue working on genetic renewal. “Chile is on the right track in that sense, but it is still not enough because there are varieties currently out of business, and the new varieties are the ones that will allow us to be competitive.”

He reiterated that “we have to focus on a high standard of quality and condition. The capacity of industrial processes is also important. Good technologies at the level of packaging machines are essential for producing a high-quality packed product.”

Chile continues to decrease export volumes of fresh blueberries, “which is a sign that Chile is adjusting and balancing its supply with world demand. At the industry level, volumes have been falling over the last four years”.

He concluded that “balance will also be achieved when we have a portfolio of renewed varieties.”