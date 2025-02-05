Colorado supermarket, King Soopers workers will begin strike on Thursday

February 05 , 2025
Colorado supermarket, King Soopers workers will begin strike on Thursday

UFCW Local 7, the union representing Colorado King Soopers workers, announced Monday that the employees plan to begin a two-week strike this upcoming Thursday, Feb. 6, at 5 a.m. 

Around 10,000 King Soopers workers in several Colorado counties wrapped up the vote over the weekend to begin what the Union calls an Unfair Labor Practice strike. 

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 7 listed the charges in its announcement, which included illegally interrogating union members about the bargain and surveilling members, illegally refusing to provide information necessary for the union to be able to make or consider proposals in the contract negotiations including sales data necessary for staffing proposals, and illegally threatening members with discipline and sending home from work for simply exercising their union right to wear union clothing, buttons and other union gear that allow workers to stand in solidarity.

Negotiations between the Union and King Swoopers began in October and hit the wall on Jan. 16, more than a week after the first labor contracts had expired. 

“This strike is about holding one of the largest corporations in America accountable when they break the law and cause harm to workers and our customers,” UFCW Local 7 president Kim Cordova said in the news release. 

