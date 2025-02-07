Q&A: Opportunities, challenges and profiteers in European fruit trade

By: Messe Berlin

Author Michael Koch from Agrarmarkt-Informations-Gesellschaft examines current trends setting the tone in Europe's fruit industry from Fruit Logistica's European Statistics Handbook, which covers key production, export, and import information, market trends, and patterns of trends in the region.

What is currently driving the European fruit and vegetable industry?

Clearly, weather, weather conditions, and climate. In 2024, it was too wet in large parts over a long period, with extreme flooding like in Valencia. But there were also two waves of flooding in Germany. At the other extreme, heatwaves and drought also occurred regionally.

Political regulations, such as canceling subsidies for agricultural diesel, caused considerable displeasure. And, of course, political uncertainty is an issue. But also the labor shortage and labor costs. Fewer and fewer active ingredients are being authorized for crop protection products, which reduces the choice and increases the risk of resistance.

What surprised you when compiling the European Statistics Handbook?

The impact of the extreme weather events is not yet strongly reflected in the figures. I would have expected significant cuts in citrus fruit, especially for produce from Spain. I would have expected a smaller vegetable harvest in Germany and Central Europe. However, it remains to be seen whether the unfavorable weather conditions during storage will lead to quality problems and, thus, high sorting losses.

Who is doing really well at the moment?

There are no clear winners and losers in the individual European countries. But in the retail sector, it is certainly the discounters. Due to high inflation rates, consumers are looking at the price. The discounters' share of fruit and vegetable purchases in Germany has risen again to around 52 percent.

What does this mean for consumers?

He is the real winner. Consumers have a huge choice of where to buy what and when. Competition in retail is often based on price, especially when it comes to fresh produce, and there are many special offers. Topics such as organic, regionality, and sustainability in general were less of a focus for many consumers in 2024. Economic considerations dominated consumer behavior.

Who loses?

Producers are somewhat at risk because they often bear the risk of production planning, weather conditions, and possible cancellations. With German glasses on, I see the danger that we will lose out in European competition. Production costs are high, and there are huge bureaucratic hurdles. The number of farms is declining, and farm managers lack succession planning.

What is the situation at the international level?

We are looking in vain for the golden production country where everything is great. Everyone faces challenges in terms of weather and climate. With overseas goods, there is the problem of ship transport: political uncertainties, increasing storms, detours, and delays. New diseases and pests are also emerging, for example, in bananas. The availability of water is a significant issue.

How do you see 2025?

The risk of producing sustainably, safely, and reliably has increased significantly. The key challenges will be: How can I mitigate the consequences of extreme weather events and adapt production methods, for example, by breeding resistant varieties? Plant protection products also play a role here. Another topic that will occupy the industry in the future is multi-risk insurance so that producers do not have to bear the entire loss alone in the event of hailstorms or other weather extremes.

Alternative, sustainable packaging methods are also essential to ensure the product is protected, visually appealing, and transparent enough for consumers to see what they are buying. Last but not least, the industry needs to make more of the trend towards vegan and vegetarian diets. So far, the focus here has often been on highly processed substitute products. Yet fresh fruit and vegetables offer so many options with high standards. It would be desirable for fruits and vegetables to benefit more in the future.