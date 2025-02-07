The future of Peruvian avocados

In 2024, Peruvian avocados ranked third among the South American powerhouse's agro exports, with a total of $1.25 billion, representing a 25% growth over the previous year. Given the importance of this fruit in Peru’s agriculture, FreshFruitPortal.com spoke with Nely Wilcas Márquez, director of SENASA's Plant Quarantine Subdirectorate, to analyze the crop’s progress and plans to open new markets.

Presently, Peruvian avocados have access to 67 international markets. In 2024, 30.8% of exports went to the Netherlands, 21.7% to Spain, 10.9% to the United States, and 9.5% to Chile. Access to the Philippine market is expected in 2025.

What role do the regions of Ayacucho, Apurímac, and Huancavelica play in Peru’s current avocado production?

As of the 2024 season, 137,378 acres have been certified across 17 regions of the country. Among the regions with the largest number of small avocado producers are Ayacucho, Ancash, Lima, Arequipa, Apurímac, and Huancavelica. These regions work closely with SENASA to ensure timely certification of their fields.

Ayacucho accounts for 5% of the total certified areas at the national level, while Huancavelica represents 3%. These regions have a higher number of certified production sites due to the larger presence of small-scale producers.

SENASA’s efforts have helped Peru solidify its position as one of the world’s leading avocado exporters. The opening of new markets and the strengthening of producers’ capacities are key to maintaining this competitive edge. However, continued progress in sustainability, market diversification, and support for small farmers is essential for the sector’s growth.

What strategies should the industry adopt to promote crop growth?

To promote growth, the industry must ensure that exporters comply with all phytosanitary requirements of destination countries. This includes meeting the required dry matter standards, which are essential for maintaining the international market’s quality expectations.

What is the role of SENASA in collaboration with ProHass?

SENASA and ProHass are currently coordinating efforts to identify new markets and develop strategies for accessing those markets. ProHass also supports the technical negotiations led by SENASA to secure market access. Additionally, the two organizations are working together to coordinate phytosanitary actions and meetings in preparation for the 2025 avocado export campaign.

What challenges does the sector face?

One of the major challenges in the sector is traceability issues related to the phytosanitary certificate of place of production (CLP) for growers. The misuse of the CLP led to the temporary closure of the Chilean market for Hass avocado exports from Ancash, which lasted approximately one year. The entire certification process is rendered ineffective if traceability is not properly managed.

What efforts is SENASA making to address this?

To address these issues, SENASA implemented a traceability system for avocado exports, ensuring the fruit’s origin and facilitating the application of phytosanitary measures in exports.

What actions are being taken to export Peruvian avocados to new countries?

Negotiations are currently underway to secure access to the markets of the Philippines, Taiwan, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Australia. Additionally, efforts are being made to expand access for non-Hass avocado varieties in the United States, Argentina, and Chile. There are strong expectations that access to the Philippines will be finalized in the first quarter of 2025.

What message should the industry take away?

The competitiveness of Peruvian avocados in the international market relies on meeting phytosanitary requirements, ensuring product quality, maintaining traceability, and optimizing process efficiency. Certification, the use of approved agrochemicals, and the recognition of low-risk packing houses not only simplify exports but also improve profitability and sustainability for the sector. Adapting to these requirements is crucial for maintaining and expanding the global presence of Peruvian avocados.