Colombian avocados score big for Super Bowl

Colombian Hass avocados continue to grow in popularity among U.S. households and events. This is evident in the projected shipment of over 6,000 tons during the Super Bowl, the premier sporting event in the United States.

According to the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA), 6,512 tons of Hass avocados were exported from Colombia, representing a historic milestone with a 350% increase in exports specifically for this event compared to the 1,336 tons exported last year.

This surge is partly due to the ICA’s rigorous inspection efforts, including the implementation of the 'Inspection at Origin' program. The initiative involved 20 packing plants across key growing regions such as Antioquia, Quindío, Caldas, Valle del Cauca, and Risaralda.

Under the program, a significant percentage of the avocados were inspected at the source, streamlining logistical operations. The ICA’s increased control ensured that the fruit met phytosanitary requirements, making it easier to gain acceptance in purchasing countries.

Super Bowl: A Key Platform for Promotion

The Super Bowl, which took place on Feb. 9 this year, serves as an important promotional platform for Colombian Hass avocados under the Avocados from Colombia brand.

In 2023, the sector achieved economic growth of $180.1 million, and projections indicate growth to $267.3 million in 2024, marking a 48.5% increase, according to figures from Corpohass.

Colombia’s growing presence in the U.S. Hass avocado market is attributed to product quality, the opening of new markets, and increased production. Sustainable agricultural practices in key cultivation areas have further supported the annual growth of export volumes.

Colombian avocados complement those from other suppliers, such as Mexico, which is projected to ship over 100 tons of avocados as part of its Super Bowl promotions.

*Featured photo courtesy of ICA.