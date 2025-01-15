The Association of Avocado Producers and Packers Exporters of Mexico (APEAM A.C.) has announced that avocado exports for the Super Bowl will be approximately 110,000 tons, similar to last year.

The Association said the exports reflect thousands of Mexicans' hard work, adaptation, and dedication, including growers, packers, agronomists, field technicians, supervisors, and fruit sorters.

Mexican Hass avocado has become an essential element of Super Bowl gatherings, especially as the protagonist of the famous guacamole.

This event significantly impacts the Mexican and U.S. economies, according to APEAM, and the whole process is carried out under the strictest phytosanitary, safety, and quality measures, being leaders in production worldwide, APEAM said.

The United States is currently the leading consumer of avocados, with a per capita consumption of 4.1 kilograms, but avocados from Mexico are currently exported to more than 34 countries worldwide.

Michoacán and Jalisco are the only states authorized to ship avocados to the U.S.

What makes Hass Avocado from Mexico so unique?

Culinary versatility: From traditional guacamole to creative recipes such as tacos, salsas, salads, and snacks that complement the Super Bowl party.

Health in every bite: While typical snacks are rich in empty calories, avocados offer healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, allowing for guilt-free enjoyment.

For this season, Avocados From Mexico partnered with the iconic Rob Gronkowski, a former professional soccer player, as part of the national campaign to help shoppers prepare for the Super Bowl.

Photo by APEAM

