This week, China is receiving shipments from Peru, Avobook detailed in its latest report. After the Chinese New Year, it will be important to monitor whether consumption increases in the global avocado market, which could contribute to a stabilization of prices, the intelligence firm said.

In the U.S., post-Super Bowl analysis will focus on whether volumes remain steady or decline due to the influx of fruit from California and Colombia. Meanwhile, Mexico has reduced its shipments to help manage falling prices.

Chile continues to export to Latin American markets, while in Europe, there is price pressure on larger fruit sizes, leading to a decline in their prices, while smaller sizes are experiencing price increases due to shortages.

Morocco, Spain, and Israel are concluding their seasons, and in the coming weeks, Peru is expected to ramp up its shipments, potentially impacting overall market stability.

