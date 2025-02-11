Production of most Mexican berries forecast to increase in 2025

Thanks to rising exports, increased domestic demand, better water access, improved berry varieties, and modern agricultural practices, Mexico expects significant growth in its 2025 berry production. Blackberries are forecast to reach 250,000 MT, raspberries 219,000 MT, and strawberries 700,000 MT—a year-over-year increase of 3%, 7%, and 6%, respectively.

Blueberries are the only berry projected to see a decline, with production expected at 73,500 MT, representing a 9% decrease compared to 2024 due to a shortened harvest period.

The Berry Annual Voluntary Report from the USDA highlights that Mexico’s berry exports will continue to surpass domestic consumption in 2025, maintaining its position as the top U.S. fresh berry supplier. According to the report, overall berry exports, including strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries, are forecast to grow to 752,000 MT in 2025, up 5% from 716,000 MT in 2024. This growth is driven by strong U.S. demand and the weakened peso relative to the U.S. dollar.

In 2024, Mexicans consumed an estimated 2,400 grams (5.3 pounds) of strawberries per person, followed by 1,200 grams (2.6 pounds) of blackberries, 314 grams (0.7 pounds) of raspberries, and 146 grams (0.3 pounds) of blueberries. Strawberries remain the most consumed berry in the country, underscoring their strong domestic popularity. Mexico leads globally in blackberry production, ranks second for raspberries, and remains in the top 10 for both strawberries and blueberries.

Blackberries: Steady growth

A 3% production increase in 2025 reflects Mexico’s recovery from COVID-19-related slowdowns. Growth is modest compared to raspberries and strawberries due to aging plants and slower adoption of improved varieties. Mexican growers produce about 18 MT of blackberries per hectare, with each hectare supporting around 7,500 plants. Blackberry plants begin producing fruit after five months and can continue for up to 10 years with proper care, yielding three flowerings per year. Michoacán, Jalisco, Colima, Baja California, and Sinaloa account for 99% of national production.

Raspberries: Leading growth at 7%

Raspberry production is forecast to see the highest increase at 7%, driven by improved water management, skilled labor retention, and expanded planting areas. In 2025, the planted area is projected to reach 11,220 hectares. Production has steadily risen since 2019, surpassing 190,000 MT in 2023. Modernized farming practices have allowed producers to achieve higher yields while using less water and fertilizer. The key raspberry-producing states are Jalisco, Michoacán, and Baja California.

Strawberries: Expanding with new techniques

Strawberry production is projected to reach 700,000 MT, a 6% increase from the previous year’s estimate of 661,260 MT. Growers are expanding planting areas and implementing innovative agricultural practices to maximize yields with fewer resources. Strawberry growers have reduced water and fertilizer use while achieving higher yields and are adopting new varieties for improved plant management. Major production areas include Michoacán, Guanajuato, Jalisco, and Baja California, where summer production is most prominent.

Blueberries: Facing a temporary setback

Blueberry production is forecast to decline by 9% due to a delayed harvest start, which shortened the harvesting period. Despite this setback, Mexico remains the sixth-largest blueberry producer globally. Domestic consumption continues to grow as health-conscious consumers increasingly incorporate blueberries into their diets.