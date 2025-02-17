Groceries are the most commonly reported expense that people find hard to afford, a recent Washington State Food Security survey (WAFOOD) indicated. This trend is largely attributed to rising food prices and the end of pandemic-related financial assistance programs, putting increased economic pressure on households across Washington state.

Conducted between August and October 2024, the survey revealed that food insecurity disproportionately affects certain groups. Households with children, larger families, lower-income households, and those led by Black, American Indian/Alaskan Native, or multi-racial individuals experience higher rates of food insecurity.

WAFOOD surveys are conducted by the University of Washington and Washington State University, with support from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Since 2020, these surveys have been instrumental in highlighting trends in food insecurity and the utilization of food assistance, helping to shape policy and collaborative efforts.

“Many Washington residents are facing food insecurity due to high food costs. I am collaborating with the Legislature to guarantee that every K-12 student has access to free meals. We need to prioritize our communities, tackle rising food prices, and ensure access to food assistance,” Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson said regarding the poll.

Key findings:

78% of respondents noticed an increase in prices over the past month, with 82% expressing concern about future price hikes.

70% of food insecure participants reported cutting back on both the quantity and quality of their food due to high costs.

Among the 55% of respondents who utilized food assistance in the last month, various programs (including food banks, SNAP, and school meals) were the most commonly accessed.

High levels of stress, anxiety, and depression were prevalent among food-insecure households, with 84% reporting significant stress.

Nationwide, food insecurity has been on the rise since 2021, with 9.5% of Washington residents classified as food insecure as of 2023, according to the USDA. The termination of emergency SNAP benefits in March 2023 further strains family budgets.

