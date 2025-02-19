The Produce Distributors Association (PDA) has appointed Joseph Procacci III, the vice president of business development at Procacci Holdings Company in Philadelphia, to its Board of Directors.

Founded in 1989, the PDA is the first and only organization dedicated solely to advocating for fresh produce distributors. Its primary mission is to provide a strong political voice and a vital representation in Washington, D.C., on regulatory matters relevant to supply chain participants, particularly produce distributors.

Procacci replaces Mike Maxwell, who has played a pivotal role in transforming PDA from a grassroots advocacy group to the premier organization representing wholesale receivers nationwide. Maxwell recently retired after over 40 years of leadership, including his most recent position as president of Procacci Bros.

“Mike is deeply committed to the distributor's role within the produce industry,” said Alan Siger, president of PDA. “His leadership was instrumental as the association transitioned from NAPAR to PDA, and his enthusiasm for PDA helped attract many new members.”

Procacci was recognized in Produce Business magazine’s 40-under-40 class in 2024 and is responsible for the sales and oversight of the apple and pear categories, as well as fostering business synergies.

