Uncertainty remains regarding Chilean cherries from the Maersk Saltoro ship in China

On Feb. 17, the Maersk Saltoro arrived at China’s port of Nansha, where the country’s phytosanitary authorities began inspecting Chilean cherries.

Three days later, there is still no clarity on the fruit’s destination or the actions to be taken.

Freshfruitportal.com spoke with Javier Saavedra, commercial manager of QIMA Produce, a company involved in analyzing the first containers. He noted that as of Wednesday, Feb. 19, Chinese and port authorities had not issued an official statement on the fate of the Maersk Saltoro cargo.

Saavedra said, “However, it is known through unofficial channels that around 100 containers have been unloaded, of which about 20 were inspected, all of them being rejected due to condition problems.”

He explained that these containers were sent to a destruction zone designated by the port authority but had not yet been destroyed. “Today, the ship’s unloading has been suspended, no containers have been unloaded, and no additional inspections have been carried out,” he added.

Julio Ruiz-Tagle, Asia & Americas manager of D-Quality Survey, commented on the developments of Feb. 18, stating that between 120 and 200 containers from the Maersk Saltoro had been unloaded.

He indicated that the remaining containers on board are being kept under refrigeration. Despite this, some declared containers have not been unloaded, while the undeclared ones are refrigerated at the terminal.

Ruiz-Tagle noted that out of 20 containers inspected—approximately 10% of those unloaded—four were reviewed on Monday and Tuesday, “showing mainly signs of rotting and mold.”

He added, “Customs wishes to destroy them, but the method of destruction has not been defined. Normally, the containers would be destroyed or returned, which would require sealing.”

Due to the current situation, the procedure requires notarization, which has been temporarily denied, putting the process at an impasse.

Ruiz-Tagle said the relevant departments are still finalizing the disposal plan and selecting an appropriate site for destruction. “In addition, the destruction capacity is limited, as Nansha Customs can only process between six and 10 loads per day, presenting a logistical challenge for mass disposal.”

He also indicated that the containers inspected so far have not been allowed entry to the inspection site for an external survey.

Maersk has proposed unloading the remaining 1,200-plus containers in China and leaving legal negotiations to its lawyers, importers, and Chinese customs. “However, Chinese customs are refusing to accept the containers due to food safety concerns, as there is a high probability that the fruit is inedible,” Ruiz-Tagle explained.

Due to concerns over the condition of Chilean cherries, customs is coordinating with government agencies, including the Ministry of Health, the Department of Food Safety, and other experts, to conduct additional inspections and laboratory testing.

“All containers on this vessel are subject to a 100% inspection rate. So far, none of the containers have been released, and customs has identified serious quality problems in the approximately 20 containers inspected,” he said.

The cargo must now await further discussions and decisions from customs and other authorities before any further action can be taken.

Ruiz-Tagle concluded, “Discussions between Maersk, Chinese customs, and consignees continue, but a solution seems increasingly distant. We must continue waiting for concrete news on the next steps.”

Unofficial sources indicate that rumors are circulating among receivers that the cargo may be sent back to Chile.

Developing story...