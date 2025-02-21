Cosmic Crisp debuts new interactive website

A new website for VOG’s Cosmic Crisp just launched in February at www.cosmiccrisp.eu. It offers a “refreshed, interactive experience for users,” the firm said in a release. The website aims to foster engagement and build a community around the brand. It seeks to connect with young urban consumers interested in discovering new products.

"We wanted to offer a fresh approach to the fruit and vegetable industry, crafting a space that reflects the values and interests of our target audience,” Hannes Tauber and Benjamin Laimer, Marketing Managers at VOG and VIP said.

The new site invites users to interact right from the homepage, with a dynamic sky changing based on the time of day. Visitors can choose a personalized Cosmic Horizon experience, whether they want to relax, find inspiration, or have some fun.

Each choice leads to a tailored experience with music playlists, event recommendations, recipes, and other content. Additionally, users can contribute to the site’s content, fostering a sense of community around the Cosmic Crisp brand. The website also introduces an innovative scrolling feature, moving from bottom to top, simulating the feeling of rising into the sky.

The relaunch of the website aligns with Cosmic Crisp's efforts to make an impact in the European apple market, offering a unique and engaging way for consumers to connect with the brand.

