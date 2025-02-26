HAB unveils 2025 nutrition marketing plan to boost avocado consumption

The Hass Avocado Board’s (HAB) 2025 communications plan outlines a comprehensive strategy to boost avocado consumption and address barriers to recognizing their value, positioning them as a simple and effective way to embrace Food is Medicine principles.

The company said in a release that through public relations, advertising, email marketing, social media, and influencer campaigns, the focus will continue to be on health professionals primarily and general and Hispanic consumers secondarily.

This year’s plan will continue to promote new and existing research findings to emphasize avocado’s nutritional benefits across health pillars, including heart health, type 2 diabetes management, weight management, and healthy living at every age.

Health Professional (HP) conferences where HAB will be able to engage this year include the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES) annual conference in August, the International Plant-Based Nutrition Healthcare Conference (PBNHC) in September, and the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) in November.

These conferences are attended by lifestyle medicine providers, where HAB will have the opportunity to present research and share practical applications of avocados. We will have strategic partnerships with the American Diabetes Association (ADA), the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth), and AltaMed, one of the largest community health networks in the country. These partners will present HAB’s research studies to their HP audience utilizing diverse tactics such as podcasts, virtual culinary workshops, and physician grand rounds.

Consumer outreach will be conducted through HAB's ambassador program, the Avocado Goodness Experts, the news bureau (media coverage), email marketing, social media campaigns, and an influencer program targeting the General and Hispanic markets. Integrated digital campaigns will focus on weight management, skin health, gut health, childhood obesity, and brain health.

As part two of the Invest in Your Health campaign, HAB is partnering with the Food & Culinary Dietetic Practice Group, registered dietitians (RD) will be challenged to get creative in the kitchen with a recipe contest collaboration, finding easy and delicious ways to empower their clients to prioritize eating healthy with avocados.

Another component of this Invest in Your Health campaign targets Hispanic consumers. HAB will partner with MiTú for National Avocado Day in a cooking demo segment featuring recipes using traditional, fresh ingredients that Abuela used to make.