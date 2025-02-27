Update: Unloading and inspection of Chilean cherries from Maersk Saltoro ship continues

Regarding the fruit onboard the Saltoro ship, the Chilean Cherry Committee executive director Claudia Soler told Freshfruitportal.com that “we have been in contact through our office in China from the beginning to provide information to our producers and exporters. We send daily updates on the situation to our associates."

Soler explained that they have met at a general assembly to provide information and learn about the companies' situation.

“Our objective is to be as coordinated as possible and informed to make decisions correctly and timely when necessary. Moreover, since last week, when the ship arrived in China, the general manager of Frutas de Chile went to that market, together with professionals from the Agriculture and Livestock Service, and has held important meetings with the Chinese authorities to date to collaborate and coordinate the unloading and inspection activities of the more than 1,300 containers, mostly of cherries, which arrived at the port of Nansha,” she said.

Soler indicated that Chinese authorities are very willing to ensure that the process is carried out in the best possible way and in compliance with the country's standards for commercializing the fruit.

About 10% of checked containers do not meet marketing standards. “It is important to emphasize that these advances have been achieved thanks to years of work and our permanent relationship with the Chilean authorities (SAG), with the Chinese market and its authorities. We will continue monitoring the entire process on the ground to continue supporting our partners and safeguarding the image of the category in the market,” she said.

The Saltoro ship’s cargo is estimated at more than $130 million, mainly in cherries. Other products, including blueberries, some containers of avocados, raisins, and other goods, are in transit to other Asian destinations such as Vietnam and Thailand.

The president of the Chilean National Agricultural Society (SNA), Antonio Walker, told Freshfruitportal.com that containers are still being checked and that the fruit has not been found fit to enter the market. " Therefore, it was agreed to destroy all containers that do not meet the market quality and condition requirements.”

Walker added, “This is developing news, and we will continue to have news about it in the coming days.”

Freshfruitportal.com also obtained information from sources on the ground, which indicate that 800 containers had been unloaded from the vessel as of Feb. 25. The ship's unloading had been projected to be completed by Feb. 26.

This is a developing story