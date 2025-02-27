Zespri’s offerings officially reached 100M households

February 27 , 2025
Zespri has achieved a significant milestone by reaching over 100 million households globally with its kiwifruit products for the first time. This development indicates a growing demand for kiwifruit, the firm said.

Household penetration in Zespri’s core markets is now at approximately 23%, as measured by shopper panels.

Jiunn Shih, Zespri’s Chief Marketing, Innovation, and Sustainability Officer, commented on the increasing consumer interest in kiwifruit and the strong brand presence established by Zespri. He noted that this achievement emphasizes the company’s focus on promoting the health benefits of their kiwifruit.

Shih highlighted the progress made in expanding into new markets and utilizing diverse sales channels, enabling wider accessibility to Zespri kiwifruit. He also pointed out that there remains considerable untapped demand, suggesting potential for further growth in household penetration.

“While kiwifruit continues to rise in popularity, there is still plenty of untapped demand which presents an opportunity for Zespri and our growers to continue to supply good quality fruit to grow household penetration further as volume increases,” he stated.

The demand for kiwifruit is on the rise, driven by consumer preferences for health-conscious food options. Zespri projected a crop volume of over 200 million trays from New Zealand this season, highlighting optimism for both the company's growth and the ongoing value it can provide to its growers in a competitive marketplace.

Zespri's shopper panel data is sourced from established agencies, including Kantar Worldpanel, GfK, Truedata, Nielsen, and Numerator.

