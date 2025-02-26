Chilean berries, grapes, and kiwifruit headed for Indonesia

Six important Chilean products will soon be exported to Indonesia, thanks to the sanitary opening initiated by the Asian country. These products include blueberries, cherries, kiwis, and grapes, all in frozen form. Additionally, both shelled and unshelled walnuts have been included in the export lineup.

This market opening was achieved through an extensive negotiation process, as reported by the Chilean Undersecretary of Agriculture, Ignacia Fernández, alongside the national director of Odepa, Andrea García, the general director of ProChile, Ignacio Fernández, and representatives from SAG, the National Society of Agriculture (SNA), Fedefruta, Chilenut, and Chilealimentos.

Fernández highlighted that opening the Indonesian market represents a strategic opportunity to diversify the export destinations for the Chilean fruit industry, expressing strong interest in the potential for further product openings.

According to Fernández, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank indicate that Indonesia is a source of global growth, projecting annual growth rates of around 5% for the next five years. This growth rate surpasses that of China (4.3%), the United States (3%), and Latin America (2.3%).

“Indonesia currently ranks 40th as a destination for Chilean forestry and livestock exports, with an export value of just over $44 million in 2024,” she stated.

The general director of ProChile said, “This is great news, as it strengthens our efforts to diversify destinations for Chilean exports. In the short term, the overall business potential from these sanitary openings in Indonesia exceeds $28 million.”

Meanwhile, the national director of Odepa emphasized that “this milestone follows a record year for our forestry and livestock exports, which reached $19,009,639. In 2025, we will continue to work on positioning Chile as a leader in international trade.”

Phytosanitary requirements

Regarding the export of frozen nuts and fruits to Indonesia, exporters must meet the following general requirements:

- Provide a Phytosanitary Certificate (PC) issued by SAG.

- Make entries through designated entry points established by the Indonesian Quarantine Authority.

- Undergo phytosanitary inspection and supervision upon arrival. If transiting through a third country, the consignment must have a Phytosanitary Certificate of Re-export issued by the sanitary authority of that country, along with a copy of the original PC from Chile.

The Southeast Asian nation has a population of approximately 300 million and is a growing market. Chile has an active bilateral trade agreement with Indonesia, offering tariff preferences. Indonesia is also part of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which allows for a 0% tariff on most agricultural products.

This year, Chile aims to achieve the sanitary opening of fresh lemons, and the Indonesian authority has also expressed interest in accessing the Chilean market for its ornamental plants, potentially strengthening bilateral cooperation in phytosanitary matters.