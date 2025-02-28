Hass avocado consolidates as one of the engines of Colombian exports

According to the Colombian National Association of Foreign Trade (Analdex), Hass avocados are experiencing their strongest market performance yet, solidifying their position as one of the most profitable products in Colombia’s agricultural sector.

In 2024, Hass avocado sales exceeded $300 million, a 54.3% increase from 2023. The fruit has become a crucial pillar of the country’s exports, driving economic and social development in producing regions.

Analdex highlighted that Antioquia, Risaralda, and Valle del Cauca are leading the way in Hass avocado production and international commercialization.

“In the mountains of these regions, where coffee cultivation once dominated, avocado now represents new opportunities for thousands of farming families," the association stated. "More and more containers loaded with this fruit are being shipped to other countries, establishing Colombia as a rising player in the global market.”

The figures reflect this growth. Valle del Cauca nearly tripled its Hass avocado exports in one year, with China as its primary buyer. Exports from this region rose from $17 million in 2023 to more than $50 million in 2024.

Antioquia also saw significant growth, increasing exports by 42.1% between 2023 and 2024, from $83.1 million to $118.1 million, according to Dian figures analyzed by Analdex. Meanwhile, Risaralda showcased its potential with a 37.9% increase in exports, reaching $88.6 million in 2024.

Analdex President Javier Diaz Molina noted that this success is evident not only in sales figures but also in the transformation of former coffee-producing regions, which have found new growth opportunities in avocado farming. “This fruit has become the second most exported after bananas, solidifying Colombia as a key supplier in highly demanding markets,” he said.

Hass avocado producers are also setting their sights on China as a potential growth market, though transportation challenges remain. The long shipping distances can affect fruit quality, requiring the development of more resilient varieties or advanced preservation technologies.

To address this, some exporters are exploring ways to extend the fruit’s shelf life. Carlos Pacheco, operations manager at Fruty Green Packing, said they are testing various products and coatings to improve the fruit's durability. “We are still in the testing stages,” he said.

According to Analdex data from Legiscomex, Colombian Hass avocado exports totaled $956.8 million between 2020 and 2024, with a compound annual growth rate of 47.8%. In 2024 alone, exports reached $309.4 million.

In terms of volume, Colombian avocado exports totaled 482,055 net tons over the past four years, with a compound annual growth rate of 41.1%.

The Netherlands was the top destination for Colombian avocados in 2024, accounting for 39.1% of total exports, followed by the United States (23.4%) and China (10%).