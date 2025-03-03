Tree sap gum, curcumin, and light shown to slow food spoilage

Researchers at Australia's University of Queensland have announced they've used edible coatings made from gum Arabic or acacia gum enriched with extracts from native Australian plants, light, and curcumin to stop the growth of spoilage-causing microorganisms and light, to extend the shelf life of fresh fruit and vegetables.

The Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation (QAAFI) researcher and doctor Maral Seididamyeh said both methods were effective in keeping food fresh for longer.

According to a researcher in the study, this was due to the organic acids and phenolic compounds found in the aqueous extracts of plants, which showed promising antimicrobial properties.

“Using our edible coating, we were able to prevent the growth of spoilage microorganisms in freshly cut capsicum for around 10 days in the fridge,” Dr Seididamyeh said.

When reduced to strawberries, Seididamyeh also added that when applied to strawberries, "it reduced decay incidence and severity by 20 per cent without compromising the fruit’s colour or firmness.”

He added that chemical-free methods for preventing food spoilage are in demand due to bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites becoming resistant to synthetic chemicals used to preserve food.

The research was funded by Hort Innovation, the Department of Primary Industries and the Australian Research Council.