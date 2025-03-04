The United States is a key market for Colombia's goldenberry

The National Association of Foreign Trade (Analdex) reported that in 2024, total exports of Colombian fresh goldenberries grew by 9.4% compared to 2023, reaching a total FOB value of $43.6 million.

In terms of volume, external sales totaled 7,937 tons, representing a 7.2% decline from 2023 export levels.

According to Analdex, using data from Legiscomex, the Netherlands was the leading destination for fresh goldenberries, accounting for FOB $25.6 million, or 58.7% of total exports.

The United States ranked second with FOB $6.7 million and a 15.4% share, followed by Germany (8.1%), Belgium (3.7%), Canada (3.4%), and other destinations.

