The United States is a key market for Colombia's goldenberry

March 04 , 2025
The National Association of Foreign Trade (Analdex) reported that in 2024, total exports of Colombian fresh goldenberries grew by 9.4% compared to 2023, reaching a total FOB value of $43.6 million.

In terms of volume, external sales totaled 7,937 tons, representing a 7.2% decline from 2023 export levels.

According to Analdex, using data from Legiscomex, the Netherlands was the leading destination for fresh goldenberries, accounting for FOB $25.6 million, or 58.7% of total exports.

The United States ranked second with FOB $6.7 million and a 15.4% share, followed by Germany (8.1%), Belgium (3.7%), Canada (3.4%), and other destinations.

Colombian goldenberry exports to the United States

The U.S. market continues to grow in importance for Colombian fresh goldenberries.

Although exports to the U.S. totaled FOB $6.7 million in 2024, a 2% decline from 2023, the accumulated performance since 2019 shows significant growth, with a total export value of FOB $30.3 million over the past five years.

This reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.8%, demonstrating strong international demand for goldenberries.

Despite the slight decline in short-term exports, the long-term trend remains positive, solidifying goldenberries as a key Colombian export.

A similar pattern was observed in volume, with a 4% decrease in exports this past year, but sustained growth over the 2019-2024 period, showing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.9% in volume.

