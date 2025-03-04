The United States is a key market for Colombia's goldenberry
March 04 , 2025
More News
Top Stories
[sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"usacan"}' adunit='ffp_rgt2' width=320 height=100 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6' mobile=true][sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"usacan"}' adunit='ffp_cont1' width=728 height=90 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6'][sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"usacan"}' adunit='ffp_cont1' width=320 height=100 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6' mobile=true]
The National Association of Foreign Trade (Analdex) reported that in 2024, total exports of Colombian fresh goldenberries grew by 9.4% compared to 2023, reaching a total FOB value of $43.6 million.
[sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"usacan"}' adunit='ffp_rgt3' width=320 height=100 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6' mobile=true][sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"usacan"}' adunit='ffp_rgt4' width=320 height=100 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6' mobile=true]
In terms of volume, external sales totaled 7,937 tons, representing a 7.2% decline from 2023 export levels.
According to Analdex, using data from Legiscomex, the Netherlands was the leading destination for fresh goldenberries, accounting for FOB $25.6 million, or 58.7% of total exports.
The United States ranked second with FOB $6.7 million and a 15.4% share, followed by Germany (8.1%), Belgium (3.7%), Canada (3.4%), and other destinations.
[sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"usacan"}' adunit='ffp_news0' width=728 height=90 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6'][sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"usacan"}' adunit='ffp_news0' width=320 height=100 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6' mobile=true]
Colombian goldenberry exports to the United States
The U.S. market continues to grow in importance for Colombian fresh goldenberries.
Although exports to the U.S. totaled FOB $6.7 million in 2024, a 2% decline from 2023, the accumulated performance since 2019 shows significant growth, with a total export value of FOB $30.3 million over the past five years.
This reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.8%, demonstrating strong international demand for goldenberries.
Despite the slight decline in short-term exports, the long-term trend remains positive, solidifying goldenberries as a key Colombian export.
A similar pattern was observed in volume, with a 4% decrease in exports this past year, but sustained growth over the 2019-2024 period, showing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.9% in volume.
[sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"usacan"}' adunit='ffp_cont2' width=728 height=90 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6'][sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"usacan"}' adunit='ffp_cont2' width=320 height=100 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6' mobile=true][sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"usacan"}' adunit='ffp_rgt5' width=320 height=100 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6' mobile=true]
[sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"usacan"}' adunit='ffp_cont3' width=728 height=90 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6'][sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"usacan"}' adunit='ffp_cont3' width=320 height=100 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6' mobile=true][sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"usacan"}' adunit='ffp_rgt8' width=320 height=100 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6' mobile=true][sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"usacan"}' adunit='ffp_rgt9' width=320 height=100 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6' mobile=true]
Subscribe to our newsletter
[sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"usacan"}' adunit='ffp_cont4' width=728 height=90 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6'][sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"usacan"}' adunit='ffp_cont4' width=320 height=100 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6' mobile=true][sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"usacan"}' adunit='ffp_rgt10' width=320 height=100 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6' mobile=true][sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"usacan"}' adunit='ffp_rgt11' width=320 height=100 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6' mobile=true][sgp-banners site='FFP' definitions='{"ambiente":"insidepage","pa\u00eds":"usacan"}' adunit='ffp_rgt12' width=320 height=100 cssClass='mt-6 mb-6' mobile=true]