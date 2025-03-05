Fresh del Monte appoints Chief Commercial Officer for Specialty Ingredients division

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., a leading vertically integrated producer, marketer, and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has announced Deema Anani's appointment as Chief Commercial Officer (Specialty Ingredients).

Based in Dubai, Anani will report directly to Chairman and CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh and focus on driving commercial growth within Specialty Ingredients and Innovation, a key area of the company’s long-term strategy.

Anani will work closely with Dr. Nizar Haddad, who leads innovation, and Dr. Imad Farhat, who oversees specialty ingredients. Together, they form the core team leading Fresh Del Monte’s Biomass initiative, which was launched in 2024.

This initiative aims to transform residues and byproducts into high-value solutions that enhance soil health, advance wellness, and tap into new applications that contribute to a circular economy.

“Deema’s leadership in commercial strategy and business development, coupled with her ability to drive growth across complex industries, makes her an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and CEO of Fresh Del Monte. "Her expertise will be essential in advancing our Biomass initiative, a key part of our vision to drive growth while developing more sustainable solutions.”

Anani brings over two decades of experience in revenue optimization, strategic growth, and commercial development. She most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Queen Alia International Airport’s Airport International Group, leading F&B, duty-free, retail, and real estate operations. She has also held leadership roles at Dubai Holding, IBM Consulting, and Chemonics International.