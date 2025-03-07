Watermelon Board elects new leadership

The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB) convened its Spring 2025 Board Meeting on February 22 in Austin, TX, in conjunction with the National Watermelon Association (NWA) Annual Convention. During the meeting, the Board elected its executive leadership for the coming year.

Lee Wroten, representing District 2, was re-elected president for a second term. Chad Chastain (District 1) will serve as the first vice president, while Camille Lombardo (District 5) will be elected secretary/treasurer. Tony Moore (District 3), Renee Goodwin (District 4), Matt Tanner (Importer), and ex-officio member Christian Murillo (Importer) complete the executive committee.

The next Board meeting is scheduled for September 25, 2025, in Orlando, FL. For more information about the National Watermelon Promotion Board and its initiatives, visit www.watermelon.org.