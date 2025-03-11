New Zealand pear growers across the country are picking and packing this year's crop, which looks exceptional, according to New Zealand's Apples and Pears CEO Karen Morrish. Among the varieties drawing attention is Piqa, a new pear that is quickly gaining popularity.

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc., the organization representing the country’s apple and pear industry, aims to grow into a $2 billion industry by 2035. That goal is within reach, said Morrish, as the pip fruit industry hit $1 billion in revenue for the first time in 2024.

This year, the industry is recuperating after taking a hit during Cyclone Gabrielle. "The pear crop estimate for 2025 is up 52% compared to 2023, a year that was impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, and up 43% on the more normal 2022 year."

As for the full apple and pear estimate, the organization predicts a potential 10% increase in exports compared to 2024.

"The full pip fruit crop estimate predicts that exports will go from 19.1 million TCE in 2024 (actual) to a potential 21.0 million TCE in 2025," Morrish explained. "The pear portion of that is 141,000 TCEs."

This year, the industry did not suffer any weather or industry setbacks, the CEO said, but weather has definitely been a tale of two islands for NZ.

"Growers in the North Island were treated to ideal spring and early summer conditions, while those in the South Island had a little more rain than they might have liked at times," she explained. "However, overall, Mother Nature has been kind this year and we are expecting an excellent harvest across the country."

Taiwan, China, and Fiji are New Zealand's key pear trading partners, followed by Singapore, the United States, and the Pacific Islands.

A new variety to look out for

New Zealand growers produce mainly Taylors Gold, Packhams Triumph, Beurré Bosc and Doyenné du Comice, as well as Nashi pear. But there's a new variety that's become increasingly popular: Piqa.

"In recent years, the development of Piqa has really shifted the market, with growers investing in this new, distinctive variety," the CEO explained. "Piqa is a unique pear with vibrant red skin that is crisp and juicy. The striking color sets it apart from many other pear varieties, and it is more rounded than a traditional pear."

Although the pear industry in New Zealand has remained static in terms of increased planted hectares over the past five years, Karen Morrish says the development of this new variety might change that.

"These pears have exceptional shelf life and deliver a strong return for growers, so we are watching this space," she said. "With the advent of Piqa, we are optimistic about growth in the years to come. Our team is working through various market access opportunities to ensure growth is managed effectively."