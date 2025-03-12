Frozen raspberry market to reach $2.3B by 2031

March 12 , 2025
A rising consumer preference for healthy and convenient food options is drawing increased attention to the frozen fruit sector, a recent market analysis by Verified Market Reports said. Among the rising fruit options, the frozen raspberry market is experiencing consistent growth.

The global frozen raspberry market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $2.3 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2024 to 2031.

Demand for frozen fruits continues to rise, driven by their long shelf life and versatility in smoothies, desserts, and baking. As health awareness grows, consumers are increasingly drawn to frozen raspberries for their high antioxidant and vitamin content.

North America and Europe lead the market, benefiting from strong consumer awareness and well-established retail infrastructures. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see rapid growth, supported by rising disposable incomes and the increasing popularity of Western diets.

The expansion of retail chains and greater availability of frozen fruits in supermarkets and online stores have improved consumer access. Additionally, advancements in freezing and packaging technology have helped maintain product quality and extend shelf life, making frozen raspberries more appealing to both consumers and retailers.

The industry is also embracing digital technologies such as AI, IoT, and blockchain to enhance operational efficiency, foster product innovation, and personalize customer experiences.

Investment opportunities in the frozen raspberry market are expanding, particularly as eCommerce platforms continue to grow. The rise of plant-based diets and demand for clean-label products also present avenues for innovation, including frozen raspberry mixes and ready-to-eat meals.

Emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer untapped growth potential, making them attractive for expansion. Investors focusing on sustainability and product innovation are well-positioned to benefit from future market trends.

