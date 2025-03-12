Zespri ZAG Innovation Fund kicks off second year

Zespri has announced it has committed $2 million to the Zespri Innovation Fund (ZAG) to promote sustainable innovation in response to increasing demand for kiwifruit.

Launched in November 2023, ZAG aims to engage innovators and experts to enhance climate resilience within food systems and develop solutions that prioritize productivity and environmentally friendly practices for kiwifruit cultivation, the firm stated.

Since its inception, ZAG has received over 100 proposals from more than 15 countries, with 11 of these advancing to pilot programs.

The fund's focus areas include initiatives that enhance kiwifruit quality and orchard productivity, programs that promote the health benefits of kiwifruit consumption, efforts to protect and improve environmental conditions, as well as projects that support the kiwifruit industry and benefit local growers and communities.

The pilot initiatives have explored various sustainability strategies, such as utilizing biochar to boost orchard productivity while lowering emissions, developing technology to analyze the chemical signatures of fruit for better harvesting planning, and employing microwave sensing technology for non-destructive quality assessments of kiwifruit.

Jiunn Shih, Chief Marketing, Innovation and Sustainability Officer, noted the positive results from ZAG's first year, emphasizing the importance of connecting with global innovators to tackle industry challenges.

“For year two, we are heightening our efforts to focus on strengthening climate resilience and solutions that will help us grow a more sustainable future, one kiwifruit at a time,” Shih said.

ZAG's mission aligns with the broader industry goals of enhancing soil health, water retention, biodiversity, and carbon storage to support growers and maintain productivity sustainably.

Zespri collaborates with over 4,000 growers globally, distributing kiwifruit to more than 50 countries, while advancing its long-term sustainability objectives through the ZAG initiative.