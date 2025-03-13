Quality of Brazilian oranges has dropped this year

Prices of oranges for processing fell significantly at the end of February due to lower fruit quality and declining international orange juice prices, according to the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (CEPEA) at the University of São Paulo, Brazil.

From February 24 to 27, the average price stood at 74.29 reais (US$13) per 40.8-kilogram box, reflecting a 6.55% drop compared to the previous week and a 16% decline for the month.

Agents surveyed by CEPEA indicated that orange quality has deteriorated since the beginning of the year. A lower-than-desirable brix-to-acidity ratio has affected the suitability of the fruit for juice processing.

CEPEA explained that the 2024/2025 season recorded multiple flowering cycles, leading to the harvest of fruit at different maturity stages - both ripe and immature - which has negatively impacted oranges sent for processing.

Impact on Exports

The limited supply and lower quality of oranges have restricted orange juice shipments. According to Comex Stat data reported by CEPEA, exports of not-from-concentrate orange juice have underperformed compared to the previous season.

During the partial 2024/2025 harvest (July 2024 to January 2025), Brazil shipped 1.09 million tons of juice, marking a 3.4% decline from the same period last season.

Conversely, Tahitian lime exports are progressing well, reaching record volumes in 2024.

According to Secex data, Brazil shipped 17,150 tons of Tahitian limes in January 2025 - a record for the month and an 18.1% increase compared to January 2024. Export revenues totaled $14.83 million, reflecting a 13.4% increase.