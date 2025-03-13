U.S. tree nut industry members discuss diversification, India, and marketing efforts
India has long been a key market for the U.S. nut industry. While market diversification is a major priority, India’s demographics, dietary habits, and economic growth have made it a natural fit for U.S. nut exports. Years of marketing efforts have positioned the U.S. as the country’s top supplier of almonds and pistachios.
Freshfruitportal.com spoke with several industry leaders about the characteristics that make India such a significant market for U.S. tree nuts and the strategies that have helped solidify their presence there.
A major factor behind this success is the U.S.’s position as a leading producer. California alone supplies approximately 80% of the world’s almonds, while the U.S. produces 40% of the world’s pistachios, with 90% of that volume coming from California. However, India’s growing young population, dietary preferences, and economic expansion have also played a crucial role.
According to Laura Morin, Director of North America and China Global Market Development for the Almond Board of California, India has experienced remarkable growth over the past decade. “The most significant shipment increase was in 2020 when India grew to a 350 million+ pound market for shipments of California almonds.”
“India is a market for almonds that is unlike any other in the world. Almonds have an incredibly strong heritage in India, with health benefits linking back to Ayurveda,” Morin explained. “These deep-rooted health perceptions make almonds a special, sought-after food for Indians. Also, almonds are important for gifting during the holidays and at weddings. This unique heritage, combined with the largest population in the world and a rapidly growing middle class, makes India an extremely favorable market for almonds.”
To maintain strong global demand, the Almond Board has focused on diversifying its export markets. “With ongoing changes in global economics and trading policies, this diversification helps to ensure that there is always strong demand for California almonds,” Morin said.
Pistachios
While the U.S. pistachio industry only began focusing on India after the 2017-18 trade war with China, it has followed a similar marketing approach as almonds, recognizing India’s consumer potential.
Suzanne Devereaux, Director of International Marketing for American Pistachios, has worked in the industry for years and emphasized the importance of understanding Indian culture when establishing a strong market presence.
“India’s population is over 1.4 billion people, and the majority of the growing class is middle class, with 40% under the age of 40. I think we’re on the cusp of something fantastic because the ability for growth is just incredible,” she said.