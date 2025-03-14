Peruvian trade welcomed 2025 with a 31% uptick, the Research Centre for Global Economy and Business of the Exporters' Association (CIEN-ADEX) noted. The country recorded $6.2 billion in shipments, up from $5.2 billion during the same period in 2024.

ADEX President Julio Pérez Alván noted that January marked the ninth consecutive month of growth since May 2024, driven by higher mineral prices, improved cocoa prices, and increased volumes of grapes, mangoes, and cocoa beans.

Regarding the potential tariff increases announced by the Trump administration, Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade Teresa Mera Gómez said the ministry is closely monitoring official communications and developing strategies to mitigate any possible impact on the sector.

Pérez Alván also stressed the need to address structural challenges affecting the competitiveness of Peru's export sector, including labor informality and public security issues, which create uncertainty and hinder investment and economic growth.

Export Performance

According to CIEN-ADEX’s January report, traditional exports totaled $4.8 billion, marking a 33.7% increase and accounting for 70% of total shipments. Mining led the sector with $4.2 billion in exports, followed by hydrocarbons, traditional fishing, and agriculture, which saw a 6.5% decline.

China remained Peru’s top export destination, accounting for 51.5% of total shipments. Other key markets included the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, India, the United States, Japan, Chile, and Brazil.

Fresh grapes stood out as the top export product by FOB value, reaching $526.6 million—a 59% increase. Other notable exports included blueberries, mangoes, cocoa, natural calcium phosphates, refined copper wire, asparagus, and unalloyed zinc.

The U.S. was the primary destination for these products, with shipments totaling $828.6 million, representing 39.8% of total exports in this category and a 31% year-over-year increase. The top ten destinations also included the Netherlands, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Spain, Ecuador, Brazil, China, and Bolivia.

In total, 2,106 products were exported to 125 countries in January. Shipments were made by 3,520 companies, 263 more than in the same month last year.

Peru’s trade balance closed with a $1.7 billion surplus, with total exports reaching $6.9 billion and imports amounting to $5.1 billion.

