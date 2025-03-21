By Carla Espinoza Gutiérrez

Commonly known as “citrus caviar” for their pearl-like citrus pods, finger limes (Citrus australasica) are small, elongated fruits native to Australia. These unique, juice-filled pods offer a tangy flavor and are increasingly popular in gourmet cooking.

Grown successfully in Australia and California, Dr. Manjul Dutt, an Assistant Professor at the Horticultural Sciences Department at CREC, is spearheading research to adapt finger limes for Florida’s citrus industry.

A new specialty crop for Florida

One of the most promising characteristics of finger limes is their natural resistance to Huanglongbing (HLB). This disease, spread by the Asian citrus psyllid, causes yellowing leaves, premature fruit drop, and a decline in citrus trees. Unlike many commercial citrus varieties, finger limes show resilience against HLB, making them a valuable option for growers looking to recover losses from the disease.

Their disease resistance might not only encourage growers to reinvest in citrus production but also allow for the diversification of crops. Additionally, finger limes can be sold individually rather than by weight, creating higher profit potential compared to traditional citrus fruits. Florida’s subtropical climate perfectly supports finger lime cultivation, making it an ideal location for their production.

Breeding initiatives

For nearly 15 years, Dr. Dutt has led efforts to develop superior finger lime varieties suited for Florida’s climate. A significant advancement from his research includes red-fleshed varieties that retain their color even in warmer temperatures. This means that finger limes grown in Miami will have the same vibrant look as those cultivated in cooler regions.

The research also focuses on creating seedless finger limes through conventional breeding techniques. Several successful seedless varieties, including the well-known Tango, are already available.

Researchers are also exploring cold-tolerant varieties that can thrive in North Florida using high tunnels, which could transform growing practices by extending the growing season and protecting trees from extreme weather.

“Choosing the appropriate rootstock is vital for the health and adaptability of the plant,” Dr. Dutt said. Different rootstocks can influence disease resistance and growth conditions.

Another goal of the research is to breed less thorny finger lime trees, simplifying the harvesting process. Additional studies are underway to enhance post-harvest techniques, focusing on packaging, storage, and transport methods to prolong shelf life while maintaining quality.

Dr. Tie Lu, Assistant Professor at UF/IFAS, highlighted research on how finger lime cell walls affect shelf life, aiming to reduce waste and improve marketability.

“Optimizing storage conditions is essential to preserve the freshness, texture, and flavor of finger limes, enhancing their market appeal,” Dr. Lu said.

With ongoing research and advancements, there’s hope that finger limes will become a sustainable crop for Florida’s citrus growers.

*Featured photo courtesy of UF/IFAS