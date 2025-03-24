Press release

Equifruit, North America’s leader in Fairtrade-certified bananas, has achieved a spot on The Globe and Mail’s brand new ranking, Canada’s Top Growing Women-Led Companies. This ranking celebrates successful female entrepreneurs and trail-blazing companies that are shaping Canada’s business landscape.

“We’re honored to appear on this list alongside other women-led companies that are transforming the face of business here in Canada,” says Jennie Coleman, President and Co-owner of Equifruit. “As a 100% Fairtrade banana company, we are 100% committed to one of Fairtrade’s key tenets, gender equity. We won’t stop fighting to end discrimination and elevate women, both in our banana supply chains and here at home in Canada.”

Proudly women-led and 100% Fairtrade

Equifruit has been proudly women-owned since the very beginning. The powerhouse behind Equifruit’s Co-owners, Jennie Coleman, President, and Kim Chackal, VP of Sales and Marketing, are transforming the banana industry by promoting Fairtrade practices that support fair pay for farmers and workers.

Equifruit is a Certified Women-Owned Business through WEConnect International, a prestigious designation recognizing women-led leadership and diversity in the marketplace. Under Jennie and Kim’s leadership, Equifruit has been recognized as one of The Globe and Mail’s Canada’s Top Growing Companies for three consecutive years (2022, 2023, 2024), showcasing its remarkable growth and dedication to ethical business practices.

This award celebrates Equifruit’s growth under Jennie and Kim and the culture and values that define Equifruit, making business a force for good.

Equifruit on home turf at CPMA 2025

Attendees of the upcoming Canadian Produce Marketing Association Trade Show (8-10 April) can catch Equifruit at booth #1923. The #BananaBadasses will be shining a spotlight on just how affordable fair pay for farmers really: only an average of $5 more per year on your grocery bill. Equifruit is inviting CPMA attendees to join them at their booth and MAKE IT RAIN $5 for banana farmers.

“This year’s CPMA is extra special for us,” says Kim Chackal, VP of Marketing and Sales and Co-Owner of Equifruit. “Not only is it CPMA’s centennial and Equifruit’s 10th time exhibiting, but it’s taking place in our home city of Montreal. I won’t spoil the surprise, but let’s just say Equifruit’s new booth will be a guaranteed showstopper.”