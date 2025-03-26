Bloom Fresh appoints new general manager for Southeast Asia, Korea, Australia & NZ

Bloom Fresh, a global fruit-breeding company, has announced the appointment of Campbell Banfield as its new General Manager for Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and Korea. The company says this shows their belief in the vast growth potential in the table grape, cherry, raisin, and blueberry industries in these parts of the world.

This appointment follows the conclusion of the integration process of IFG and SNFL in Australia, where Bloom Fresh was formally launched in late 2024. It also follows Bloom Fresh’s first Grower Open Day for table grapes in Australia in February, where growers from around the country could see a glimpse of the company's innovation pipeline.

In a release, Bloom Fresh said Campbell brings a wealth of experience in the industry, with most of his career spent in table grapes. With over a decade of senior leadership roles, Campbell has extensive experience leading large teams domestically and globally across multiple areas, including sales and marketing, export, supply and operations, technical and quality, farming production, and varietal development.

Previously at Costa Group, Campbell managed and grew Costa’s extensive partner grower network. Transitioning and expanding the farming footprint to new varietals and significantly expanding sales programs both domestically and internationally, Campbell built strong relationships across the region.

Banfield reflected on his new role: "There couldn’t be a better time to join BLOOM FRESH. Table Grapes are undergoing a period of transformation, and no other fruit category has the spectrum of flavors and varieties that table grapes offer. BLOOM FRESH has, in my opinion, the leading industry position globally. Add to this the world-class portfolio of low chill cherry varieties, which will significantly extend Australia’s cherry window, the recent acquisition of some fascinating blueberry genetics in a market well known for its berry production, and some great domestic opportunities for our raisins business, it makes for an inspiring space over the coming years."

He added that these new varietals are poised to deliver exceptional value and growth to our growers, retailers, and consumers”.

Josep Estiarte, CEO of BLOOM FRESH, commented on the potential impact of this appointment: "Campbell is widely respected across the industry in Australia, and his deep knowledge of the Chinese and Southeast Asian markets will be instrumental in supporting BLOOM FRESH’s growth ambitions in these regions. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and look forward to seeing how he helps drive our business forward in the region."