Zespri RubyRed kiwifruit now available in New Zealand

KokHwee Ng, general manager of marketing, says Zespri RubyRed kiwifruit is available nationwide in the fresh produce section at major supermarkets and fresh fruit retailers from now until June.

“Zespri RubyRed has a striking red flesh and a unique berry sweet taste. It also contains a number of antioxidants, including Vitamin C and anthocyanins, which are naturally occurring pigments within the fruit, giving the fruit its red color.”

“They are naturally smaller in size but packed full of goodness, making them a great healthy snack, a perfect addition to lunchboxes, or as part of your favorite dish. Be sure to get in quick as they won’t be around for long!”

RubyRed kiwifruit has smooth skin and needs to be handled with care. It also has a shorter shelf life than other Zespri varieties, so it should be refrigerated until ready to eat and can be kept at room temperature to ripen.

This season, Zespri’s RubyRed kiwifruit volume is expected to double compared with 2024, with around three million trays or 10,800 tonnes.

In addition to being available in New Zealand, it will be exported to markets throughout the Asia Pacific, including a number of exciting new markets such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, the Pacific Islands, and the United States. Zespri looks forward to even more consumers being able to try Zespri RubyRed in the coming years.

