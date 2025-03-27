Zespri RubyRed kiwifruit now available in New Zealand

March 27 , 2025
More News Top Stories
Zespri RubyRed kiwifruit now available in New Zealand

Zespri has announced that its Zespri RubyRed kiwifruit is now available in stores throughout New Zealand. It is "ready to bring a splash of color and an unforgettable taste to fruit bowls, smoothies, and dessert recipes across the country."

KokHwee Ng, general manager of marketing, says Zespri RubyRed kiwifruit is available nationwide in the fresh produce section at major supermarkets and fresh fruit retailers from now until June. 

“Zespri RubyRed has a striking red flesh and a unique berry sweet taste. It also contains a number of antioxidants, including Vitamin C and anthocyanins, which are naturally occurring pigments within the fruit, giving the fruit its red color.” 

“They are naturally smaller in size but packed full of goodness, making them a great healthy snack, a perfect addition to lunchboxes, or as part of your favorite dish. Be sure to get in quick as they won’t be around for long!” 

RubyRed kiwifruit has smooth skin and needs to be handled with care. It also has a shorter shelf life than other Zespri varieties, so it should be refrigerated until ready to eat and can be kept at room temperature to ripen.

This season, Zespri’s RubyRed kiwifruit volume is expected to double compared with 2024, with around three million trays or 10,800 tonnes.

In addition to being available in New Zealand, it will be exported to markets throughout the Asia Pacific, including a number of exciting new markets such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, the Pacific Islands, and the United States. Zespri looks forward to even more consumers being able to try Zespri RubyRed in the coming years.

Related article: Zespri approves commercial production of RubyRed kiwifruit in Italy

 

You might also be interested in


New Zealand starts harvesting its record-breaking 2025 kiwifruit season
Chilean berries, grapes, and kiwifruit headed for Indonesia
Zespri reinforces sustainability initiatives with $2M collaborative annual fund
Zespri’s offerings officially reached 100M households
Greater China was a standout market for Zespri in 2024
CEO of NZ Kiwifruit Growers Incorporated: 'We're pretty confident we'll see a record crop'
New Zealand's Agriculture Trade Minister signed MOC with India
Zespri secures insurance settlement for mice incident on the Crown Garnet

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands