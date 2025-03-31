PIQA pears kick off 2025 campaign in China

March 31 , 2025
The premium pear, formerly known as PiqaBoo and rebranded as PIQA Red, is gearing up for the 2025 season in the Chinene market. 

Originating from New Zealand, PIQA Red is an interspecific pear variety developed over 20 years. It results from combining characteristics of European, Chinese, and Japanese pears. The pear is identified by its red skin, unique heart shape, and juicy, crisp texture.

The transition to the PIQA Red name aligns with a strategic effort to position this pear as a premium product in the market. According to Amanda Lyon, Brand Manager at Prevar, the fruit has developed a dedicated consumer base in Asia, and the new branding aims to attract Chinese consumers.

Due to limited availability in 2025, interested consumers are encouraged to seek out PIQA Red. As demand increases, international plantings are expanding to make this pear more accessible in future seasons.

Prevar is inviting interest from new growers, as PIQA Red is expected to provide favorable returns for those cultivating it. Ongoing innovation in the PIQA Pears brand is anticipated to offer further opportunities for both growers and consumers in the coming years.

