Hydroponically-grown Happy Berry gets a fresh look for spring

Oppy has announced in a release that Happy Berry hydroponic strawberries, launched in late 2021, are entering the spring season with a refreshed look. The look highlights their sweet flavor and the sustainable way they are produced.

Grown in high tunnel facilities in Santa Maria, California, Happy Berry strawberries receive precise nutrition while dramatically reducing water usage, thanks to a seamless trough system with optimized irrigation and water reclamation. Because they’re cultivated on raised tables that make planting, tending, and harvesting more ergonomic for farmworkers, these berries don’t require intense fumigation between planting cycles like field-grown strawberries.

This carefully controlled environment also leads to a sweet eating experience.

"Oppy is always looking for ways to improve and grow sustainably," said Aaron Quon, Executive Director of Berries and Canadian Category Development. "From the beginning, Happy Berry has been a memorable and positive brand, well-suited to a hydroponically-grown item. But we soon discovered that while consumers care deeply about sustainability, hydroponics still aren’t very well known. Our research has shown that sweetness is the number one driver of their strawberry purchase decisions.”

Consequently, hydroponic growing naturally supports this by producing a significantly sweeter berry, which enabled Oppy to pivot its messaging, emphasizing the flavor of the fruit while still communicating the benefits of this method, shared Quon.

The label now features simplified messaging that amplifies flavor alongside key hydroponic attributes to educate consumers about using less water, land, sprays, and impact, making them more naturally delicious.

“The crop is looking fantastic. Heavy volumes are expected through April, May, and June, providing ample supply for retailers and consumers, with promotions available for Easter and Mother’s Day,” said Category Director of Berries Dean Barbis.

Happy Berry strawberries are available in 1 lb, 2 lb, and 12 oz packaging and are backed by the trusted Ocean Spray brand.

Photos: Oppy