Chilean blueberries retain majority share in U.S. market amid shipment increase

The 2024-25 Chilean blueberry season is coming to an end, with industry body Frutas de Chile reporting a 5% year-on-year increase in shipments. The uptick was mostly driven by new varieties.

Andrés Armstrong, Executive Director of Frutas de Chile's Blueberry Committee, reported that shipments of fresh blueberries for the 2024-25 season totaled over 90,000 tons, reflecting a 12% increase over the estimated volume. This marks a break from the downward trend observed in recent years.

"The most significant aspect of this season is not merely the growth itself but the notable increase in the share of new varieties in total shipments," remarked Armstrong. "These new varieties increased by 50% compared to last season and accounted for 21% of exports. This season clearly demonstrated the Chilean industry's efforts to adapt to increased market competition, making significant advances in renewing plantations."

In addition, the volume of blueberries destined for the frozen segment reached 60,000 tons, aligning with forecasts and representing 40% of total exports worldwide. "Thus, total blueberry exports, including both fresh and frozen, amounted to 150,000 tons, an increase of 15% from last season and 8% above estimates," Armstrong stated.

Logistic challenges

When analyzing this season's results, Armstrong emphasized that it was "a challenging year, not only due to increasing competition in the markets and the resulting pressure on prices, but also because of significant logistical complications."

He explained that logistics were overwhelmed by the high volume of fruit from both Chile (including cherries and blueberries) and Peru (blueberries). This led to substantial delays in inspections, resulting in some cargo not being shipped on its scheduled date. Additionally, there were insufficient shipping services and containers in proper condition, along with a lack of Controlled Atmosphere (CA) options.

Moreover, certain swell events impacted vessel departures during specific weeks, and there were delays due to announcements of port stoppages on the U.S. East Coast. "All of this ultimately affected our results. While the fruit was available, we lacked the logistics to deliver it on time and in the required condition and quality. Therefore, we are addressing this issue and exploring different solutions for the upcoming season," he indicated.

Increased market diversification and growth

During this season, the Chilean blueberry supply faced heightened competition across all markets, particularly from Peru, which returned to normal shipment levels after being significantly impacted by the El Niño phenomenon last year.

"This reality continues to exert pressure on our industry to innovate and enhance every aspect of the production and export process," noted the Committee representative.

Regarding market distribution, the trend of increasing shipments to Europe continued, with a 12% increase compared to last season. This positions Europe as receiving 43% of total exports, which is the same share as the United States, where the volume remained stable, as did shipments to Asia, highlighting growth in South Korea and a decline in China.

"The most significant growth occurred in Latin America, with a 111% increase in volume, representing 1.6% of total global shipments. Argentina and Brazil emerged as the primary markets, while shipments to the Middle East grew by 11%, making up 0.4% of the total," the executive concluded.

