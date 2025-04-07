The Dominican Republic just made history with the first table grape container shipment to the United States. This is the first of what authorities hope will be many to come in the future.

During a field day attended by the country’s president, Luis Abinader, the Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, local and international producers, three containers were sealed—one bound for the United States with about 45,000 pounds of grapes, and two for the local market, according to a statement from the Office of the President of the Dominican Republic.

The fruit came from the farm of producer Arismendy Almonte, located in the municipality of Guayubín, in Montecristi's province, with a fruitful harvest that loaded more than 15 containers, along with another 20 from the south-southwestern region.

During the event, the president highlighted that the event was not just a milestone for the industry, but also a reflection of the national vision in which Dominican agriculture takes a step toward the future.

In conversation with Freshfruitportal.com, Rafael Ortiz Quezada, Deputy Minister of Agriculture for the Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Agriculture, explained that the grapes belong to Bloom Fresh and that only one variety was shipped: Timpson.

The Deputy Minister explained that the fruit was shipped to the United States by ship, in compliance with the phytosanitary protocol requiring the fruit to be 10 days at zero degrees Celsius. “In 10 days, the grapes will be distributed starting from Philadelphia to the supermarkets selected by Bloom Fresh’s commercial manager,” he stated.

“We plan to continue developing the crop,” said Ortiz Quezada. “At the moment, there are two commercial producers growing Timpson and Allison grapes, which were the varieties that showed the best results in trials conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture.”

“More varieties that will be introduced for testing, but until they are tested, they won’t be promoted to producers. This is to clearly see which ones adapt best to Dominican conditions,” he added.

Ortiz Quezada also told Freshfruitportal.com that a shipment of Allison grapes might be ready in two weeks, also destined for the United States.

Table Grapes: A Winning Bet

During his visit to the fields, President Abinader stated that there is no sustainable development without food security. “There is no sovereignty without strong local production, and there is no future without respect and support for our producers. That’s why, with deep gratitude to all who made this moment possible, I say with total conviction: Dominican table grapes are not an experiment. They are a winning bet.”

The president added, “This is part of a new national vision. A vision where the countryside and the city grow together, where innovation is cultivated, and where national pride blossoms with every harvest.”

“The table grapes we’re showing the country today—and soon, the world—are more than just a fruit. They’re a symbol of transformation.”

“Just three years ago, this idea seemed distant. Today, it’s a reality. Thanks to strategic partnerships like the one developed with Bloom Fresh, and to the openness of our producers to new technologies and practices, we’ve managed to grow a high-quality, genetically superior grape on Dominican soil—capable of competing with the highest international standards,” Abinader emphasized.

The Dominican Republic has a tropical climate that allows for year-round cultivation and the ability to time grape harvests to enter North American markets at the most profitable moments.

Its geographic location also allows shipments from the new Port of Manzanillo to key U.S. ports like Philadelphia to take only 3 to 5 days—while competitors take between 18 and 25 days. The country also has shorter transit times to Canada.

Ortiz added that grapes are just the first fruit the country's ministry is setting its eyes on. "We are convinced that our proximity to North America—namely the U.S. and Canada—allows us to develop not only grapes but other crops with top-tier quality, capable of shifting the economic weight of the agricultural sector," he said. "We're starting now with grapes, but other products are on the way, such as blueberries, pomegranates, figs, raspberries, and blackberries, which can be delivered from here almost every week of the year to the markets that need them."

Josep Jove, CEO of Bloom Fresh Global, highlighted that this is an industry built from the ground up, and that the next step for the company is to establish its first innovation center on the island, aimed at introducing and developing new varieties.

Sebastián Díaz, Technical Manager at Bloom Fresh Global, praised the support of the government through the Ministry of Agriculture and the San Juan Plan in this project.

He said these crops are helping many local families rise out of poverty, “At the end of the day, we’re changing people’s lives, and that’s what makes us the happiest.”