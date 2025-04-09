Turkey temporarily suspends lemon exports

Turkey has announced the temporary suspension of lemon exports starting April 8, 2025, due to unfavorable weather conditions in citrus-producing regions. According to Ilkha, the announcement was made by Turkey’s Ministry of Trade to ensure there's enough domestic supply.

“Lemon exports have been temporarily halted as of April 8, 2025. This decision has been made to protect domestic demand and supply security following the cold and frost conditions observed throughout the country,” the Ministry stated.

According to the statement, recent frosts affected citrus-growing areas in the Mediterranean provinces of Adana, Mersin, and Hatay.

The decision was made jointly with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. Authorities added that additional measures could be introduced if necessary.

According to data from the Mediterranean Exporters’ Association, cited by Anadolu Agency, Turkey exported 1.639 million tons of citrus in 2024. Citrus exports generated revenues of $1.046 billion last year.

Russia was the top destination in 2024, accounting for $375 million. Other key markets included Iraq ($197 million), Ukraine ($108 million), Romania ($49 million), and Poland ($48 million).