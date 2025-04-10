In his latest industry address, Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) President Ron Lemaire referred to the ongoing discussion on U.S. tariffs. The executive urged the U.S. and Canadian governments to exempt fresh fruits and vegetables from the potential application.

Speaking at the 2025 CPMA Trade Show and Convention, Lemaire emphasized the need for unified advocacy, agile adaptation, and bold investment in innovation to ensure the continued strength of Canada’s fresh produce sector.

“Keep tariffs out of our business discussions and allow us to do what we do best: be competitive and innovative in one of the most dynamic markets in the world,” Lemaire said.

The executive further called the produce business to “move from a mindset of resilience to one of proactive transformation amid global instability, trade disruptions, and changing consumer demands.”

