Marlene engages consumers with the taste of harmony

With the arrival of spring, the Marlene culinary journey comes directly to stores to inspire consumers with a world of aromas and unexpected pairings.

Since February, the Daughter of the Alps has resumed her multi-channel campaign in Europe with her origin story, the theme of the seasons—to remind us that the Daughter of the Alps is available 12 months of the year—and the Aroma Wheel, the guide to the multiple flavors, textures, and scents of the different apple varieties.

The campaign continued in Italy and Spain in March with “The Taste of Harmony” roadshow. In selected stores, a spectacular apple-shaped stand immediately attracted the consumers’ attention to an attractive and inspiring display. Here, you could discover and taste original pairings between Marlene varieties and regional and national specialities.

There were other surprises for consumers: in Italy, 10 of them were invited to a weekend in South Tyrol—Südtirol, the homeland of Marlene apples. There, they met chef Norbert Niederkofler, who boasts 3 Michelin stars and a green star for sustainability. In Spain, the roadshow stopped at the Mercado de la Paz in Madrid from 17 to 22 March, with each day dedicated to pairings between Marlene® apples and different categories of traditional Spanish gastronomic products.

“Our roadshow is an important chapter in the Marlene story, which leads us to engage consumers in informative, inspiring, and surprising moments,” explains Hannes Tauber, Marketing Manager at VOG. “First of all, we attract attention with a colourful and striking display that breaks the shopping routine, then we stimulate interest with various ideas, inspirations and tastings. The original approach views stores as a meeting place between Marlene and consumers.”

In addition to sampling pairings, consumers received the Aroma Wheel brochure in the Marlene displays to learn more about the different varieties. They were invited to spin the wheel of inspiration to discover the many uses of apples. The initiatives were supported by multi-channel communication involving radio, social media, creators, and digital and print channels.