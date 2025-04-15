Southern Hemisphere fruit exporters express "significant concern" in letter to Trump

Representatives of the Southern Hemisphere Association of Fresh Fruit Exporters (SHAFFE) wrote to U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing concern about the implications of tariffs imposed by his administration.

SHAFFE represents the main fresh fruit production and export associations of Australia, Brazil, Chile, New Zealand, Peru, South Africa, Uruguay, and Zimbabwe. Together, they export nearly 12 million tons of fresh fruit annually, worth more than $15 billion, representing approximately 15% of the world's fresh fruit trade.

“We are writing to express our grave concern about the implications of the broad ”reciprocal tariff policy“ you enacted on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, and whose implementation has now been delayed by 90 days,” the missive states.

“The imposition of these tariffs on fresh fruit imported by the United States will cause significant disruptions to global supply chains, negatively affect market stability, and increase costs to consumers,” SHAFFE adds.

In the letter, SHAFFE explains to the U.S. leader that the fresh fruit trade is particularly complex. It is conditioned by seasonal and regional factors that require a well-functioning market to ensure year-round availability.

“Supply chains and trade relationships take years to build, and existing production and distribution infrastructure cannot easily shift to other origins or destinations in reaction to changing trade policy agendas.”

SHAFFE continues, “Once companies lose market share, regaining it is difficult (if not impossible), dealing a lasting blow to an industry vital to food security and economic stability.”

The Association adds that “tariff increases not only disrupt global supply chains, but also revive inflationary pressures and limit consumer choice in the United States.”

Fresh fruit trade with the United States

SHAFFE figures indicate that the United States imports approximately 60% of its fresh fruit and 40% of its vegetables. Mexico accounts for more than two-thirds of total vegetable imports and more than half of fruits.

Retailers rely on tropical and counter-seasonal fruits imported from the southern hemisphere, which ensures year-round availability of fresh fruits in the U.S. market and reduces price fluctuations.

“By ensuring that retailers' shelves remain stocked when the U.S. fruit production season ends, our fruits help maintain consumer demand and reinforce consumer habits,” the SHAFFE letter stresses.

In addition, off-season fruit imports allow U.S. operators to fully exploit their existing infrastructure and supply chains, even when domestic fruit is out of season.

"This reduces operators' costs and, ultimately, consumer prices. Thus, the ability of U.S. operators to import - and export - fruit without undue restrictions benefits U.S. consumers and the U.S. economy: consumers can get the products they want when they want them, and two-way trade boosts the economy and creates jobs."

Addressing Donald Trump directly, the letter notes that, “Contrary to your Administration's claims, import tariffs are not paid by other countries, but by importing companies, who then pass those costs on to consumers.”

The tariffs announced on April 2 are estimated to cost each U.S. household $5,000 a year, which will hit working and middle-class families hard, says SHAFFE. Considering that the average household spends more than $600 a year on fresh fruit, consumers will feel the hard and fast impact of the tariffs.

"Fresh fruit is not a discretionary item, but an essential element of a healthy diet and an important source of fiber, vitamins and minerals. With prices of all fruits, from strawberries to bananas, expected to rise, American families will ultimately be impacted by the new tariffs, literally and figuratively," notes the document, which also notes that the majority of the U.S. population consumes less than one-quarter of the amount of fruit recommended in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

“As the price of fruit increases, the availability of fruit in American households will decrease further, increasing the incidence of obesity-related diseases and cancer in a country that already faces some of the highest rates of noncommunicable diseases in the world.”

For SHAFFE members, the tariffs will not only affect consumers' pocketbooks and health by making imported fruit more expensive, but the impact will also be seen by U.S. farmers who rely heavily on imported agricultural inputs, such as fertilizer and machinery parts.

“Rising costs for these inputs would further stress a (U.S.) sector already struggling with rising production and distribution costs, which will ultimately be reflected in the price of food consumers pay.”

“This outcome is contrary to the Administration's promise to reduce food prices for Americans and inconsistent with the Administration's broader policy goals of improving food affordability and food security,” the agency said.

The letter states that the global fresh fruit trade is essential to the health and well-being of people in all countries. It notes that it is also an integrated and highly complex supply chain involving many trading partners around the world.

“Therefore, we strongly encourage you to exempt fresh fruit from any tariffs or other measures that would cause undue and lasting harm to producers, businesses, and consumers in the United States and beyond,” it concludes.