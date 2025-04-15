Viva Fresh celebrates 10 years of growth, community, and innovation

The 2025 Viva Fresh Expo commemorated its 10th anniversary with a completely sold-out show floor and attendee registration of 2,760 participants - including 438 buyers. The 2025 event is a testament to a decade of progress and purpose.

The show opened with a keynote address from José Hernández, the former migrant farm worker who became a NASA astronaut. His deeply personal story of resilience, determination, and pursuing a dream struck a powerful chord with the audience.

More than 100 attendees waited in line following his talk to shake his hand, take a photo, and thank him personally - many visibly moved by the connection between his journey and their own experiences or family histories. His presence inspired and set the tone for a weekend centered on the people and their pride in the produce industry.

Educational sessions throughout the show delivered powerful insights and sparked critical conversation, with a standout session on tariffs drawing overflow attendance. The room was packed with a standing-room-only crowd and dozens of questions from attendees eager to understand the immediate impacts and long-term implications of global trade shifts.

The session closed with a call to action for a follow-up webinar on April 17 at 12:00 p.m. CT, featuring former Walmart and Costco executive Manolo Reyes. Titled OTIF 2.0, From KPI to Culture, Strengthening North America’s Fresh Supply Chain, the webinar will explore the future of vendor relationships and the growing need for transparency and collaborative partnerships based on human-centered supply chains during this new tariff-driven era. Registration for the free Zoom webinar is now open.

“This year is more than just a milestone—it’s a movement,” said Dante Galeazzi, President of The Texas International Produce Association. “We’ve seen this show grow from a regional event into a nationally respected platform for innovation, community, and meaningful industry dialogue. And this year’s energy is unmatched with more industry engagement than ever with everyone ready to network and build new relationships.”

As the doors opened this morning, attendees were met with high-energy networking, vendor showcases, product tastings, and the many acknowledgments of the growers, retailers, and industry leaders whose vision and dedication have built the foundation of Viva Fresh over the past decade.

A special highlight of the celebration was the 10th Anniversary Mural that welcomed everyone in the hotel lobby. This vibrant, large-scale installation, composed of more than 4,000 photos captured during the previous nine years and showcasing the Viva Fresh community, serves as a powerful visual tribute to the people and stories that have shaped the show into what it is today.

From its beginnings as a regional gathering to its status as a must-attend event in the produce industry calendar, Viva Fresh continues to lead with a focus rooted in the vision of elevating the people and products of the Tex-Mex corridor. Here’s to the next ten years!