Chilean citrus exports to increase 11% this season as promotions in U.S. grow

The Chilean Citrus Fruit Committee, through its executive director, Monserrat Valenzuela, has announced that the sector is projecting higher export volumes for this 2025 season.

"Our first estimate for the season indicates that we will export around 444,000 tons of citrus, 11% more than last season. Mandarins, clementines, and lemons drive this increase with 32%, 25%, and 6% growth, respectively. We had enough cold in winter and abundant rainfall, with a spring that allowed a very good fruit set, but there could be adjustments later on, responding to adverse weather conditions. Meanwhile, oranges will be down 18% due to a decrease in the volume of Fukumoto variety orange shipments."

Challenges and promotions for Chilean citrus

Valenzuela said the Committee will launch promotional campaigns for clementines, mandarins, lemons, and oranges in the U.S.A. and for lemons in Japan to increase the consumption of Chilean citrus.

She pointed out, "For the U.S. market, the campaigns will be aimed at the retail sector and the consumer, with creative promotions at the point of sale and strong use of social networks.”

Regarding the Japanese market, the executive director of the Committee said, “The promotion plan includes a workshop, which on this occasion will be held in the Chilean pavilion at Expo Osaka, to which representatives of importers and distributors of lemons in Japan will be invited, as well as specialized industry media.”

Finally, Valenzuela said that the workshop will present Chilean lemons' main characteristics and availability. "The basis of this campaign is Chile's export experience and the sustainability of the industry, the availability, quality and positive health attributes of Chilean lemons."

