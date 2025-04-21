New direct maritime route between Brazil and China to boost Brazilian fruit exports

This week marked the official inauguration of the direct maritime route between the Port of Gaolan (Zhuhai), in southern China, and the Brazilian ports of Santana (AP) and Salvador (BA).

The new direct service could cut the journey between countries by 30 days and reduce logistics costs by more than 30%.

China’s ambassador to Brazil, Zhu Qingqiao, said both countries will continue to deepen cooperation and that the new route is part of the agreements signed by the presidents of Brazil and China.

President of the Brazilian Association of Fruit and Derivative Producers and Exporters (Abrafrutas), Guilherme Coelho, emphasized the sector’s enthusiasm about the new connection between the two countries.

“This route is exactly what grape and melon producers needed to start exporting to China,” Coelho said. “We are very excited about this new phase that will transform the presence of Brazilian fruit production in the Asian market.”

The association stated that the new route reflects the strengthening relationship between Brazil and China—Brazil’s main trading partner—which has intensified following the official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Brazil at the end of 2024.

Last year, Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA) and China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) signed protocols establishing phytosanitary requirements for the export of fresh table grapes, sesame, sorghum, and fish derivatives from Brazil to China—the official opening of the Chinese market to Brazilian table grapes.

Most of Brazil’s grape exports will come from the states of Pernambuco and Bahia. Orchards, as well as packing and cold treatment facilities, must follow good agricultural practices and be registered with MAPA.

Brazil is one of the world’s largest producers of table grapes. In 2024, the country exported around 59,000 tons of grapes, generating approximately US$151 million in revenue, mainly to markets in the Netherlands, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Now, with China in sight, the growth potential is expanding.