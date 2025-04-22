Eco-Products and DNO Produce unveil new compostable fruit and vegetable cups for schools

Ohio-based distributor of fresh-cut and bulk produce, DNO Produce, and leading provider of food service packaging made from sustainable materials, Eco-Products, have released a new compostable cup and lid designed for K-12 school nutrition programs.

The cup is made of 4-ounce molded fiber made of renewable resources, sealed with plant-based lidding film that was once food, is available with ventilation holes, and comes in up to 10 colors for customized brand messaging.

DNO Produce works with 17 school nutrition programs in multiple states of the United States, equipping institutions and thousands of students with fresh fruits and vegetables daily. The brand is a leading distributor of bulk and fresh-cut produce in the Midwest, including apples, cantaloupes, grapes, and kiwis.

The brand partnered with Eco-Products to meet its goal of increasing its use of packaging made with renewable resources.

According to the brand, there's an increasing need for individually packaged, pre-portioned foods due to the staffing challenges in school districts and "DNO's prepared produce spares schools from having to sort, wash, pre-cut, and portion their offerings."

"Our transition to more sustainable packaging is the culmination of a multi-year effort to align our operations with our sustainability goals," said Alex DiNovo, DNO's President. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for individually packaged produce surged, and we saw an opportunity to make some changes. Eco-Products has been an incredible partner, and we couldn't be prouder to be part of this revolutionary product."

The molded fiber cup is BPI-Certified compostable, and the plant-based lidding film meets ASTM Standards for compostability.