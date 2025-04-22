Eco-Products and DNO Produce unveil new compostable fruit and vegetable cups for schools

April 22 , 2025
More News Top Stories
Eco-Products and DNO Produce unveil new compostable fruit and vegetable cups for schools

Ohio-based distributor of fresh-cut and bulk produce, DNO Produce, and leading provider of food service packaging made from sustainable materials, Eco-Products, have released a new compostable cup and lid designed for K-12 school nutrition programs.

The cup is made of 4-ounce molded fiber made of renewable resources, sealed with plant-based lidding film that was once food, is available with ventilation holes, and comes in up to 10 colors for customized brand messaging. 

DNO Produce works with 17 school nutrition programs in multiple states of the United States, equipping institutions and thousands of students with fresh fruits and vegetables daily. The brand is a leading distributor of bulk and fresh-cut produce in the Midwest, including apples, cantaloupes, grapes, and kiwis. 

The brand partnered with Eco-Products to meet its goal of increasing its use of packaging made with renewable resources.

According to the brand, there's an increasing need for individually packaged, pre-portioned foods due to the staffing challenges in school districts and "DNO's prepared produce spares schools from having to sort, wash, pre-cut, and portion their offerings."

"Our transition to more sustainable packaging is the culmination of a multi-year effort to align our operations with our sustainability goals," said Alex DiNovo, DNO's President. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for individually packaged produce surged, and we saw an opportunity to make some changes. Eco-Products has been an incredible partner, and we couldn't be prouder to be part of this revolutionary product."

The molded fiber cup is BPI-Certified compostable, and the plant-based lidding film meets ASTM Standards for compostability. 

You might also be interested in


Peru consolidates its position as the world's leading blueberry exporter
Albertsons announces new CEO after failed merger
Divine Flavor announces supply shift from South America to Mexico
Major shipping companies won't be returning to the Red Sea soon
SanLucar expands its cooperation and commitment to professional football
Kroger sued again over failed merger termination fee with C&S
Pacific Trellis Fruit welcomes Shelby Obert as Marketing Manager
AvoGrey Greenskin avocados to return with increased supply

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands